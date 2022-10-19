Mr. Money In The Bank Austin Theory surprised the WWE Universe by appearing on the go-home show for NXT Halloween Havoc. The RAW Superstar teased cashing in by staring down the three men who will compete for the brand's top title on Saturday. Theory's appearance suggested numerous potential plans for him and the briefcase heading into the final months of the year.

For several weeks, Theory has teased cashing in on Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, he has been successful in his attempts twice. As a result, countless theories (no pun intended) have come up about how the 25-year-old could end The Tribal Chief's reign.

Now that he has shown interest in the NXT Championship, a cash-in on WWE's third brand has its own merits that can be explored. Here are two reasons Austin Theory may cash in on Roman Reigns and two why he will cash in on Bron Breakker.

#2: Austin Theory will cash in on Roman Reigns because a MITB cash-in is the most sensible way to split the Undisputed Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (left), Theory (right)

Roman Reigns' run as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion has been historic thus far. But it has also caused the creative team a huge headache. The question of how to separate the Universal and WWE titles has loomed large over the company for months.

Any potential challenger aiming for The Head of the Table for only one of the titles would make the ending predictable. Moreover, it could weaken the aura around the champion.

The company has many other options, but they all struggle to achieve the delicate balance between doing justice to both the champion and the title. A Money in the Bank cash-in would provide a neat and elegant solution to this dilemma. It could make whichever championship match Theory interrupts a triple threat elimination bout, enabling each title to be defended separately.

#2: Austin Theory will cash in on Bron Breakker to kick off the defining rivalry of the next generation

Austin Theory and Bron Breakker are set to collide for many years

Austin Theory and Bron Breakker are arguably WWE's most promising up-and-coming stars. Theory has shown great promise as a top heel on RAW, while Breakker has been a top champion in NXT for almost a year. Many fans see the youngsters as the next generation's defining main event rivalry.

If Theory vs. Breakker is to follow in the footsteps of The Rock vs. Steve Austin and Cena vs. Orton, a cash-in would be an epic way to kick off their story. Having the two prodigies fight over the third brand's top prize would be a good test of their chemistry and ability to carry a main event feud.

It would also be a more balanced challenge for the former United States Champion than taking on the dominant Roman Reigns and his Bloodline.

#1: Austin Theory will cash in on Roman Reigns because WWE needs a marquee star to succeed The Tribal Chief for the next decade

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly WWE's current marquee star. The Tribal Chief took over the mantle from John Cena, struggling to fill The Champ's shoes for years before finally coming into his own. However, Reigns seems ready to pass the torch, having recently adopted a lighter schedule.

With Reigns becoming more of a special attraction and less of a full-time presence, the company needs someone to step into his shoes. He has many potential successors, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker himself. The superstar who fits the role best, considering age, look, and marketability, is arguably Austin Theory.

A cash-in by the company's future top guy on its current top dog would be the easiest way to achieve this. Despite Theory's losing streak and his NXT tease, the fact that both Vince McMahon and Triple H played a part in bringing him to WWE suggests that he will cash in on Reigns.

#1: Austin Theory will cash in on Bron Breakker to elevate the NXT Championship

Austin Theory has had a tough time on-screen of late, but he is still a top WWE heel carrying one of the company's most prestigious story devices. He has been involved in top storylines for most of his run as Mr. Money In The Bank and has proven his ability to get a reaction from the fans.

While his merits as Roman Reigns' potential conqueror are still subject to raging debate, there is no doubt that he could elevate the NXT Championship with a possible cash-in. For one, it would be the first time in history that the contract was used on the third brand, adding to his list of firsts. It would also give the title, currently held by Bron Breakker, a level of prestige similar to the main roster world titles.

The recent influx of main roster talent on the third brand and Triple H's determination to elevate the show to new heights makes it likely for Theory to cash in on Breakker.

