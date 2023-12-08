Why does Brock Lesnar feel bad for his siblings? Reason for the feeling revealed

Brock Lesnar entered various sports before settling for professional wrestling, though it should still be noted that he excelled in most of them. He is a multi-time WWE Champion, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, and much more. Instead of being completely proud, The Beast Incarnate still feels slightly embarrassed for his achievements.

Brock Lesnar came from a family of athletes, though he is the most known. He has two older brothers, Troy and Chad, who were athletes but didn't pursue a career out of it. He also has a younger sister, Brandi, who excelled in several sports. However, due to The Beast Incarnate's success, his sibling's achievements tend to get overlooked.

In Brock Lesnar's 2011 autobiography Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, he stated that he felt bad about his siblings since they had to live under his shadow and would be known as "Brock's siblings."

"I feel bad for my siblings because most of the time I was the center of attention. My two older brothers, Troy and Chad, were standout athletes in their own right but chose not to pursue sports as a career. Over time, they became known as Brock’s brothers. My poor little sister, Brandy, was a very good athlete too, and she excelled at basketball, volleyball, track, and any other sport she decided to play. But no matter how well she did, she still had to live in the shadow of her big brother Brock.”

Are other members of Brock Lesnar's family athletes?

Brock's daughter, Mya Lesnar, and his wife, Sable, are also well-known in sports.

The Beast Incarnate not only comes from a family of athletes, but his own family is also active in sports. His wife is former WWE Superstar Sable, and his two eldest children also excel in sports.

Brock's oldest children, Luke and Mya, are active in sports, though the latter is more known. Luke is also said to be wrestling, plays ice hockey, and is a three-time Minnesota State Champion.

Mya Lynn Lesnar is involved with several sports. She plays volleyball, track and field, and shot put. Just recently, she even made headlines for breaking the Colorado State University's Indoor Women's shot put record with a mark of 18.50 meters.

Where is Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is still wrestling in WWE, though no longer full-time and only performs sporadically. He was last seen in August this year after being defeated by Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Recent reports state that he will return at next year's Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Brock will be seen again on television and if any of his children will follow his path soon.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here