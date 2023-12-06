Why is CM Punk most likely to sign with WWE RAW? Exploring reasons for ducking SmackDown

CM Punk is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt, as he is one of the hottest free agents in WWE. However, he might soon be exclusive to a particular brand, which could be Monday Night RAW.

This week on the red brand, RAW GM Adam Pearce revealed that he intends to sign the Straight Edge Superstar to WWE's flagship show. This move comes after Randy Orton signed with Friday Night SmackDown last week.

CM Punk is likely to sign with WWE RAW for several reasons. Adam Pearce could provide him with a more lucrative offer than what SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could possibly offer.

A whopping amount would be enticing for the 45-year-old, who previously stated he is here to make money. Moreover, Pearce could guarantee him a title shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

This would be a compelling offer, as the Second City Saint could finally get his hands on Seth Rollins. He could finally have an opportunity to settle the score with The Visionary, as the latter has always disdained him.

Besides, Adam Peace could agree to commission Punk-themed ice cream bars, something that the Straight Edge Superstar has always craved. Therefore, he is most likely to sign with WWE RAW going forward.

Has WWE implicitly revealed CM Punk's first feud in the company?

CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion has given rise to a flurry of speculation. The WWE Universe has been wondering who could be his first opponent in the company after his triumphant return.

It seems that WWE has been dropping subtle hints on the weekly shows. The name who is expected to be the CM Punk's first opponent in WWE is none other than Seth Rollins.

Rollins has a real-life animosity with Punk, and WWE has been incorporating it into the storyline. In the episode of RAW after Survivor Series, The Visionary publicly expressed his disdain for the Second City Saint.

Moreover, this week on the red brand, WWE ran a backstage angle where Adam Pearce discussed signing CM Punk to Monday Night with Seth Rollins. As a result, Rollins made an emphatic statement.

The Stamford-based promotion has kept the former Shield member in the loop, which could be a major hint that WWE is cooking up a feud between Punk and Rollins at some point.

WrestleMania 40 could be the stage where these two juggernauts finally lock horns inside a squared circle. WWE has apparently started to build up their potential match.

