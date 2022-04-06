3 reasons Drew McIntyre should be Roman Reigns' next challenger and 2 he shouldn't

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 38. The Scottish Warrior ended a lengthy rivalry by breaking the Happy One's undefeated streak on Night One of the Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion became the first superstar to ever kick out of Corbin's finisher, the End Of Days.

Post-WrestleMania, the SmackDown star shall need a new creative direction since his story with the Mayor of Jackpot City seems to be done with.

WWE @WWE @DMcIntyreWWE just did something no man has ever been able to do and kicked out of the End of Days!!! #WrestleMania .@DMcIntyreWWE just did something no man has ever been able to do and kicked out of the End of Days!!! #WrestleMania https://t.co/vXrx2K6YiH

McIntyre is the top babyface in the company. This means that he is most likely to be next in line to challenge the newly-crowned Unified Universal champion, Roman Reigns. However, there is also an argument to be made against the former world champion stepping up to the Head of The Table.

Let's explore three reasons why the Scottish Warrior should be next in line to challenge Roman Reigns and two why he should not.

#5: SHOULD: Drew McIntyre is the biggest babyface on SmackDown that Roman Reigns has not faced in a Universal Championship match

Drew McIntyre is arguably the biggest heroic character on SmackDown and possibly on the entire roster. Roman Reigns is one of the most significant heels in the whole industry. It, therefore, makes sense that the two should be on a collision course, especially since the villain holds the most coveted prize in the business.

The two have faced off during the Tribal Chief's historic reign, a Survivor Series champion-vs-champion contest, which the Scottish Warrior lost. They have, however, not faced each other with either world championship on the line.

McIntyre has faced most of the heels on the blue brand, and, coming off a singles win at the Show Of Shows, is due for a push back into the title picture. So it would make sense for him to be the Head of The Table's next challenger.

#4: SHOULDN'T: Drew McIntyre is already an established superstar and does not need the rub of facing Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, former Royal Rumble winner, WrestleMania main eventer, and one of the biggest stars in the promotion. He is proven world championship material, and although he is primed for a world championship reign, the Scotsman does not need it immediately.

Furthermore, one of the benefits of eventually taking the titles off Roman Reigns is creating a new megastar who can boast of ending an all-time historic reign. This feels like a distinction that should be bestowed upon a younger star such as Bron Breakker or the newly-returned Cody Rhodes.

McIntyre would benefit from stepping up to the Head of The Table but would not be damaged if he did not. There are younger stars that need that rub more.

#3: SHOULD: Drew McIntyre has unfinished business with Roman Reigns and the world championship

Drew McIntyre has faced Roman Reigns in the past without much success. The former 3MB member's record against the Unified Universal champion is 5 wins against 14 losses. He has also not beaten the Tribal Chief in four televised singles contests.

McIntyre has also held world titles twice in WWE, but never in front of a live crowd. His first win came at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar, with no fans in attendance. His second came on Monday Night RAW in the Thunderdome against Randy Orton. Though the Scottish Psychopath has made it to the top of the mountain twice, he is yet to share that ultimate joy with the WWE Universe.

With Reigns holding both world titles simultaneously, there has never been a better time for the sword-wielding warrior to kill two birds with one stone.

#2: SHOULDN'T: Drew McIntyre vs Roman Reigns does not need a title

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are elite superstars. The pair have won eight WWE World Championships, two Royal Rumbles, and multiple awards between them. Any match involving them is a big deal, with or without a championship on the line.

This means that McIntyre vs Reigns part five is a feud that does not need to happen while Reigns is the Unified Champion. It is one of those bouts that is sure to succeed even when the stakes are nothing more than proving who the better man is.

#1: SHOULD: Drew McIntyre is due another world championship reign

Drew McIntyre is riding a wave of momentum post-WrestleMania after emerging victorious at the Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion, who conquered Happy Corbin's seven-month undefeated streak and became the first superstar to kick out of the End of Days in six years, has not held a championship in over a year.

This is way too long for a superstar of McIntyre's caliber to go without holding a title. His recent triumphs make him one of the most credible options for a world title challenge against the Tribal Chief.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Pratik Singh