Why is Jade Cargill not in the women's Elimination Chamber match? Possible reason explored

Many fans expected to see Jade Cargill for the upcoming Elimination Chamber show in Australia this year, but those plans may have changed last minute. However, her absence in the upcoming event should not be viewed negatively.

Fans saw Jade Cargill's in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. She made a statement by single-handedly eliminating Nia Jax in the contest and having a staredown with Bianca Belair during the match. However, her moment was cut short after she was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Reports later suggested that fans might see her at the Women's Elimination Chamber match next, but that did not happen. However, there might be a bigger picture to paint.

Expand Tweet

The reason for Jade's absence could be for several reasons, but none of them are negative. The first possibility is that WWE might be saving her for a big spot at WrestleMania 40. If she does appear at the April event, it could be for a simple appearance to spark a feud or even get involved in a match herself.

Jade joining the Chamber match this weekend could also result in her losing the match, which would not be a good look. Although she's proven her toughness even before joining WWE, Becky Lynch is the heavy favorite to win and possibly face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

With this in mind, her character might get tarnished if she was pinned in the match, as it's easier to protect somebody from being eliminated from the Rumble. Finally, since initial reports of her competing in the Chamber were released, WWE lost the element of surprise and wanted to go a different route by replacing her instead.

Which WWE star took a shot at Jade Cargill?

Jade signed with WWE in September 2023

Jade's future in the Stamford-based promotion is exciting to many since it could mean first-time feuds against several stars. One of the recent stars who put her on notice was Liv Morgan.

On a past episode of WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan joked that Jade wasn't ready for the former champion. Morgan added that she believed Cargill would be a star and an even bigger one in the future, but she was simply not ready for Liv.

When was Jade Cargill's latest WWE programming appearance?

The former AEW star has appeared backstage for some segments during WWE programming, mainly to tease about which brand she will sign with. Jade Cargill was last seen on the February 16, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown where she had a segment with Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nick Aldis, and Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see when Jade Cargill will be in action again on the Stamford-based promotion.