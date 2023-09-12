Why is Jey Uso facing former WWE Champion on RAW next week? Potential reason explored

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is set to feature a blockbuster match as Jey Uso is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a singles bout. This match was announced after a heated backstage confrontation between Jey and McIntyre, where Jey issued the challenge.

The reason behind this match could be related to the recent controversy surrounding Matt Riddle. Over the weekend, Riddle made headlines due to an incident he encountered at JFK Airport in New York, where he alleged to have been sexually assaulted by a Port Authority officer. As a result, an investigation into Riddle's claim was initiated.

Additionally, Port Authority officers claimed Riddle caused a disturbance at the airport. Consequently, he was removed from WWE shows, including the latest RAW, and from upcoming live events.

This unexpected absence of Riddle could have forced WWE to change its original plans involving Riddle and McIntyre as a tag team.

As a result, the company might have decided to pivot and create a new storyline for the Scottish Warrior, potentially leading to his feud with Jey Uso. The angle between these two will likely kick off with their singles match on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Furthermore, this match could also set up a future heel turn for McIntyre, as he would be facing Jey Uso, who is currently one of WWE's prominent babyfaces. The sudden change in direction for Drew's character and storyline will be intriguing to watch unfold.

What happened between Jey Uso and Kevin Owens on the most recent RAW?

The absence of Sami Zayn from the latest edition of RAW led to a tag team match where Jey Uso and Kevin Owens teamed up against Judgment Day. Before this, Kevin Owens and Jey had a segment where KO expressed his lack of trust in the Samoan star.

However, the villainous faction interrupted the segment, eventually leading to Jey offering Owens a tag team alliance.

Unfortunately, the match did not go well for Jey and Owens, as they suffered a loss with Finn Balor pinning The Prizefighter. During the match, Jey accidentally delivered a superkick to Kevin Owens.

Furthermore, Jey was involved in confrontations with the Judgment Day throughout the night. Dominik Mysterio also hinted at Jey potentially joining their faction while confronting Cody Rhodes on RAW.

The upcoming week will be interesting as Jey Uso is set for a significant clash against Drew McIntyre. The developments in Jey's storyline and Judgment Day will be something to look out for.

