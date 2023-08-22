Why is John Cena going to India? Potential reason for Superstar Spectacle announcement explored

The announcement of John Cena's impending return has already sparked a wave of elation among fans in India. Notably, the Cenation leader is also set to make a triumphant appearance on SmackDown come September 1, 2023. Cena's last appearance was a surprise at Money in the Bank 2023, where he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Grayson Waller. Given this recent appearance, few anticipated Cena's imminent return.

However, the likely reason behind Cena going to India could stem from negative reactions from Indian fans. As the Stamford-based promotion is going to make its return to India after a six-year hiatus, fans are eager for a lineup of major names for the show. While Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are already slated to appear, fans are vocal about wanting Roman Reigns to be part of the event.

The Cenation Leader is all his way to India at Superstar Spectacle 2023

Yet, with the Tribal Chief on a WWE hiatus due to injury, the company may have chosen to make an unexpected announcement involving John Cena. It's undeniable that Cena still ranks among the most popular WWE superstars globally. His standing is amplified by his visibility in the Hollywood industry, enhancing his appeal to fans.

Interestingly, before Cena's announcement, ticket sales for the show were progressing smoothly. Nevertheless, it appears WWE aimed to exceed expectations and not disappoint fans after a long-awaited return. Cena's anticipated presence is expected to further heighten the anticipation and excitement for WWE Superstar Spectacle in India.

Furthermore, if Cena participates in a match during this event, it will be noted as his debut match in India.

John Cena most likely opponent for Superstar Spectacle 2023

Currently, the company has not made any official match announcements for the Cenation Leader. However, Grayson Waller wasted no time in issuing a warning to the 16-time World Champion following Cena's return was announced. Waller's message was clear that Cena should show respect when entering his "house," which is a reference to the Blue brand.

Considering the two men's previous confrontation at Money in the Bank, it's highly plausible that Waller might once again confront The Cenation Leader when he appears on SmackDown. The past encounter could serve as the foundation for a potential match between the two.

From Waller's perspective, a match against John Cena would be beneficial, even if he were to face a loss. The opportunity to share the ring with a veteran like Cena would undoubtedly raise Waller's profile within the company, helping him climb the ranks.

With the exciting possibilities on the horizon for John Cena's opponents, who would you personally like to see him face at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023?

