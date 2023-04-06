Why did John Cena lose at WrestleMania 39? WWE points out what went wrong

John Cena returned to action in WWE WrestleMania 39 but was unsuccessful in becoming the new United States Champion against Austin Theory. Days after the event, the Stamford-based promotion pointed out the costly mistake The Cenation Leader made.

After months of teasing, the anticipated match between Theory and Cena finally occurred on this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. The match opened Night 1 of the premium live event, with the Hollywood actor even coming out with a special entrance involving Make-a-Wish. Still, the 16-time World Champion fell short of becoming the new US Champion.

In an Instagram post, WWE posted a video of the finishing moments of the US title match. Pointing out that John Cena's mistake at WrestleMania 39 was letting go of Austin Theory after the latter tapped out, not knowing the referee was down and was unable to witness the champion submit.

Due to Cena's early celebrations, Austin capitalized and delivered a low blow. Theory immediately followed with his finisher and this time around, the referee was conscious enough to count to three and award him the victory.

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Theory bragged about his win against John Cena despite the controversial ending. On the other hand, it looks like it might be a while before wrestling fans see the Peacemaker actor back inside the squared circle.

John Cena remains positive despite WWE WrestleMania 39 loss

Cena's last match took place on the final 2022 SmackDown episode, which is why many fans were excited about his return to the Show of Shows. Although several were upset about his unsuccessful return, The Cenation Leader still managed to look on the bright side.

After the WWE star's US title match, he shared the heartwarming feeling of seeing the WrestleMania audience. He then expressed his gratitude for sharing the heartwarming entrance with his "special friends."

"There are few things in entertainment that can rival seeing the @WWE Universe during a #WrestleMania entrance. Thankful I got share mine with some very special friends." John Cena tweeted.

Despite his hectic schedule on the big screen as of late, it's fortunate that the 16-time World Champion could still make some time for a WWE appearance here and there. For now, it remains to be seen when his next appearance in the Stamford-based promotion will occur, and who will step up against him this time around.

