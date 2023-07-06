Why is John Cena's latest film Barbie banned in Vietnam? WWE legend finds himself in a tough spot

John Cena is set to appear on the big screen in a few weeks as he takes on the role of Merman Ken in the latest Barbie movie. However, fans from Vietnam won't be able to see Cena or the new film. As it turns out, the movie includes a controversial scene some viewers might not like.

The reason why John Cena's upcoming film, Barbie, is banned from Vietnam is due to a scene where a map of the world included the Nine Dash Line. Some fans thought the abovementioned line appeared in one of the recent YouTube trailers released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) talked to Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie" and showed her a map. However, some believed it was included in a different scene from a movie that hasn't been released yet.

ariesˣ @callerypeartree for those saying the nine-dash line appears in this scene, it does not! it’s probably in a scene where Barbie goes to the real world that we haven’t seen yet. and if you’re not from the countries that are affected by the nine-dash line, hush 🤫 for those saying the nine-dash line appears in this scene, it does not! it’s probably in a scene where Barbie goes to the real world that we haven’t seen yet. and if you’re not from the countries that are affected by the nine-dash line, hush 🤫 https://t.co/owuTfz94G5

China used the Nine-Dash Line to lay territorial claims to the South China Sea, later ruling that it had "no legal basis" in 2016. This became an issue in Vietnam as one of the islands the Nine-Dash Line claimed was the Spratly Islands (Truong Sa), which the latter country claimed was entirely theirs.

Which country is also considering banning John Cena's Barbie due to the Nine-Dash Line?

James Viscardi @JimViscardi I love this John Cena Barbie poster. I love this John Cena Barbie poster. https://t.co/JKrpALJnFJ

John Cena has garnered many fans for the diversity of his latest movie projects, as one of his movies this year, Fast X, was the complete opposite of Barbie. Unfortunately, fans from the Philippines may not also witness the Greta Gerwig film.

After Vietnam banned the film, it was announced that the Philippines began reviewing it, and multiple senators have also urged to ban it in the country. However, Senator Risa Hontiveros stated that the film should still be shown but with some caution.

The 57-year-old senator said Barbie should still be released since the movie and the nine-dash line are fictional. Instead, she urged cinemas to add a disclaimer that it's just a "figment of China's imagination."

How did John Cena land a role in Barbie?

Although the recent news regarding Barbie is not the most positive, the WWE legend's story of how he landed a role in the movie is set in a happy tone. As it turns out, it was all due to an accident.

While on the Today Show, John Cena revealed he only landed a role in his upcoming film after bumping into Margot Robbie by accident since Barbie and Fast X were filming across each other. After the sudden meeting, he was offered a role as Merman Ken.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates John Cena plays a merman opposite Dua Lipa’s mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE.’ John Cena plays a merman opposite Dua Lipa’s mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s ‘BARBIE.’ https://t.co/OOzcjxHWkd

Despite the controversy, many fans eagerly await the movie's showing. It remains to be seen what else will transpire as the film nears its release.

