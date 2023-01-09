Why did Kane leave WWE?

Kane is one of the most memorable characters in WWE, but also one of wrestling's legends who has now retired. As it turns out, the veteran has a few reasons why he decided to hang up his boots.

Born Glenn Jacobs, he started wrestling in 1992 before making his way to WWE three years later. However, it wasn't until 1997 that the character Kane was unveiled and later joined The Undertaker to form the iconic tag team The Brothers of Destruction. His participation in the Stamford-based promotion started to lessen in 2018 and he would only make special appearances thereafter.

Glenn Jacobs announced that he would run for mayor of Knox County in 2017, and was elected the following year. He was later re-elected for the position in August 2022.

In an interview with the Rolling Stones in 2018, the 55-year-old was asked what his plans were now that he became mayor. Kane responded saying that he will only make special appearances for WWE, but will ultimately focus on his role as a political figure.

“WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I’ll always be part of it. I haven’t ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that’s cool. It’s just a matter of making sure everything I do — WWE or any other outside stuff — does not impact my role as mayor.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Big Red Machine kept his word and appeared at special events for the promotion, such as for last year's SummerSlam where he welcomed the fans to the show. He made a surprise entry in the 2021 Royal Rumble match and wrestled his latest match with The Undertaker against D-Generation X at Crown Jewel 2018. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

Kane cites another reason why he retired from WWE

The 55-year-old now has a lot of responsibilities as a political figure. Still, he will make sure that he continues to be present for special events.

While speaking to The Right View in 2022, Kane updated fans regarding his in-ring status and shared that he was worried about getting injured if he does return. However, he will continue his occasional appearances.

I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam... It's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."

WWE @WWE Limited Edition Kane Signature Series Title!



Head to



@WWEShop #Kane25 Celebrate 25 years of @KaneWWE with exciting merch commemorating Kane's illustrious career, including aLimited EditionKane Signature Series Title!Head to wweshop.com to order one NOW! Celebrate 25 years of @KaneWWE with exciting merch commemorating Kane's illustrious career, including a ✨Limited Edition✨ Kane Signature Series Title! Head to wweshop.com to order one NOW! @WWEShop #Kane25 https://t.co/zqQpHEvSvv

Although Kane has tied up his boots and will mainly focus on his role as mayor, fans should still expect some sporadic appearances from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes