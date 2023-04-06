Why did multi-time tag team champions choose not to re-sign with WWE? Exploring their wrestling career

AEW stars have often shifted to WWE for higher prospects after the expiration of their contracts. The most notable inclusion to Titanland is Cody Rhodes. Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were supposedly re-signing with the Stamford promotion, but the latest events proved otherwise.

Formerly known as The Revival in WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler held the ROH Tag Team Titles and AAA World Tag Team Titles in the lead-up to 2023. They shockingly lost the gold back-to-back to other top teams. Many believed Tony Khan was not keen on signing them for another run in All Elite Wrestling, but that wasn't the case.

FTR defeated The Gunns (Austin and Collen) to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship for the second time on AEW Dynamite. It was a high stakes Title vs. Career match, which many believed would have ended in The Gunns' favor. Harwood and Wheeler's contracts are up in April 2023, so the belief was that AEW would write them off television until they decide what to do next.

One of the greatest duos in the wrestling world, FTR could have initiated a bidding war between World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling. However, the recent title win means they have preferred Tony Khan's promotion. Why did the multi-time tag team champions choose not to re-sign with WWE? A potential answer is their relationship with Vince McMahon.

The Revival created history by winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown tag team Titles to become the first-ever WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. Yet, Vince McMahon never appreciated their character work. Dax Harwood stated how the Executive Chairman would prefer other tag teams like The New Day over them despite their five-year contributions to the promotion.

Mr. McMahon did claim The Revival to be good wrestlers. The only shortcoming was their character play, but it was only due to his creative ideas. Before being let go, Dax and Cash received an apology from Vince McMahon for not having more open conversations based on the creative aspects.

Multi-time tag team champion Dax Harwood mocked WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon on AEW Dynamite

It's old news that Vince McMahon has returned to influencing the WWE creative. FTR's decision to stick with All Elite Wrestling could have been due to the same reason.

The 77-year-old reportedly implemented multiple changes to the RAW script last night, which led to backlash from fans.

Dax Harwood made a clever dig at McMahon and his rivalry with Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite went off the air tonight. He held up a sign with a photoshopped image of Tony applying a rear-neck chokehold on Vince. It is no secret that talent fed up with Vince's creative ideas often choose to side with All Elite Wrestling.

Now that multi-time champions FTR are back on the top of the mountain, it remains to be seen who challenges them for the gold.

