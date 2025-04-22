Why did Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns? Real reason revealed by The Wiseman himself

Roman Reigns probably thought that Seth Rollins hitting him with a steel chair on June 2, 2014, and betraying The Shield was the worst he would have to endure in WWE. Little did he know that Paul Heyman would turn on him at WrestleMania 41 by hitting him with a low blow. To make it worse, The Wiseman also aligned with Seth Rollins!
As if John Cena's heel turn ahead of The Show of Shows wasn't enough, Triple H truly turned the game around by solidifying The Visionary as a heel. Fans were left shocked as Heyman proceeded to turn on both Punk and Roman at WrestleMania 41. Well, The Wiseman doesn't do anything without thinking it through, and he has his reason for betraying the Only Tribal Chief.
On the April 14, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Reigns demanded answers from Paul Heyman for choosing to be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania. In the meantime, Seth Rollins intervened and tried to manipulate the OTC against The Wiseman. While Reigns took down The Architect, he also shoved Heyman into the mat. This particular emasculating and humiliating moment was the motivation behind the Hall of Famer's betrayal. Addressing his heel turn on The Pat McAfee Show last night, Heyman said:
"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him!"
The storyline between Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman has forced fans to tune in to the weekly shows like never before.
Paul Heyman has made plans to shield Seth Rollins from CM Punk and Roman Reigns
Fans knew the alliance between Reigns and Heyman was over the moment The Wiseman hit the 39-year-old with a low blow. However, it was also speculated that the OTC and CM Punk would come together at some point to deal with Seth Rollins.
To even the odds, Heyman added another man to the unnamed faction on last night's RAW, as Bron Breakker took down both Punk and Reigns, revealing himself as the third member.
Will Seth and Heyman add more superstars to their faction? Only time will tell!
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.