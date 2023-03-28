Why did Paul Heyman sport a new look on WWE RAW? Twitter puts together a few theories

Paul Heyman is arguably one of the greatest managers in the wrestling business today. During his storied run in WWE, he has portrayed an exceptional character and is widely praised for his mic skills.

On the latest episode of Monday night RAW, eagle-eyed fans spotted a subtle change in Paul Heyman's appearance. The otherwise clean-shaven and well-groomed veteran was seen sporting a stubble as he accompanied Solo Sikoa to the ring. To his horror, Cody Rhodes broke the undefeated streak of The Enforcer with a clean win.

Following the show, Wrestling Twitter has been speculating about the reason behind Paul Heyman's stubble. Some suggested that his changed appearance could be a hint that The Bloodline's Special Counsel is going on a hiatus after WrestleMania. A few others thought Heyman was possibly concerned about Cody Rhodes’ chances of winning against Roman Reigns at 'Mania, so much so that he didn’t get time to shave his facial hair.

Heyman has been a valuable asset to Roman Reigns since Brock Lesnar went on a hiatus in March 2020. He has consistently proved his worth by causing match-turning distractions while also ending dissensions by muttering soothing words to Reigns.

The Cody Rhodes problem has apparently gotten out of hand. Hence, The Wiseman may have a trick up his sleeve for ‘Mania. Rhodes and Heyman have had many back-and-forth conversations in the past few weeks. During a February edition of WWE RAW, the veteran manager made things personal with The American Nightmare by mentioning the latter's family.

Paul Heyman had a similar 'stubble look' in 2018 seemingly emphasizing his on-screen struggle

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ran roughshod over the WWE RAW roster in 2018. Despite his dominance, Paul Heyman's concerns grew each week. The Beast apparently got into the bad books of then-general manager Kurt Angle, which led to threats of a potential firing.

Before Lesnar fought Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2018, Heyman was seen accompanying The Beast on WWE RAW as he seemed concerned about the match's outcome.

He sported an unkempt look, leading fans to speculate about his state of mind. Eventually, Roman Reigns ended Brock Lesnar's 504-day reign as the Universal Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Wiseman has a long history of betraying his allies, including CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and briefly Roman Reigns. Could Heyman's new look hint at him potentially turning on The Bloodline at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

