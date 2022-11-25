Why hasn't Rhea Ripley wrestled much since returning to WWE?

Rhea Ripley has become one of the biggest stars in RAW, possibly even in WWE, due to her association with The Judgment Day. Still, she has only wrestled a handful of matches recently.

On a June 6 episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley won a fatal four-way match against Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Her title match against Bianca Belair for Money in the Bank was then scrapped after the champion revealed that her opponent was medically unfit. She was then replaced by Carmella.

A month later, she returned from injury by helping her fellow Judgment Day members in attacking the Mysterios. She has been with the group since and has helped them attack different superstars.

Rhea Ripley only returned to in-ring action in October during a house show, where she teamed up with Damian Priest and took on Dolph Ziggler and Nikki Cross.

Ripley had her first on-screen match at NXT where she defeated Roxanne Perez. Her first bout back on the main roster was against Asuka on a recent RAW episode. Ripley won, resulting in her team gaining the advantage for Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley then explained to the New York Post that she hasn't wrestled in a lot of matches because she had not been fully cleared to compete in a while. She was only given the green light a week before her NXT match. She also shared that her duties with The Judgment Day got in the way.

"A lot of it was the injury. I hadn’t been cleared for the longest time. I think I got cleared properly and fully the week before my NXT match (on Oct. 18). Apart from that, I pretty much wasn’t cleared that whole time (four months). After that there pretty much hasn’t been an opportunity for me to wrestle because I have been there with The Judgement Day and sort of their muscle...," she said.

Rhea Ripley is set to have an exciting match on WWE Survivor Series WarGames

On November 26, 2022, four teams will engage in a WarGames match for Survivor Series. For the men's division, The Bloodline will tackle The Brawling Brutes (with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens).

For the women's division, Rhea Ripley will return to premium live event action as she teams up with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross against Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a yet to be named surprise star.

It will truly be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley will perform in Survivor Series since she was also one of the first competitors to participate in the first-ever female WarGames match in history.

