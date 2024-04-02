Why does Roman Reigns keep saying "Acknowledge Me?" Exploring its origins

Roman Reigns' WWE character had a major improvement when he turned heel in 2020 and took on the moniker of The Tribal Chief. Aside from turning heel, he changed much about his character and began incorporating the phrase, "Acknowledge Me!"

After several months of absence from WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big Dog returned at the 2020 SummerSlam Premium Live Event and signaled his intentions to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After winning the title, the leader of The Bloodline embarked on a record-breaking streak. It has since become hard not to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, but he still ensures that fans and professionals remember who he is.

Roman Reigns was the focus of the recent episode of Biography: WWE Legends, and one of the topics tackled was his catchphrase. Paul Heyman stated that they were all sitting in a room when Roman said, "It's about time that everyone simply acknowledged me!"

Interestingly, Heyman revealed they weren't even looking for a catchphrase, and it just happened.

As for Roman's definition of the phrase, The Tribal Chief said he wanted people to respect his work.

Which of Roman Reigns' former opponents have acknowledged him?

Roman has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than 1000 days [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Tribal Chief's contribution to WWE since 2020 has elevated his character and the rest of the company. Roman's tremendous character work has earned him plaudits from his former rivals.

Former WWE Champion John Cena recently praised Roman on X. The 16-time world champion stated that no former champion elevated the WWE Title like Roman has. The Doctor of Thuganomics even called Reigns "the greatest of all time."

What is next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

The Head of the Table is set to main event both nights at WrestleMania 40, and it would be one many fans are anticipating. On Night 1, Roman Reigns will team with The Rock against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. On Night 2, he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief retains his coveted title at The Show of Shows this weekend.

