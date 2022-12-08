Why couldn't Saraya Jade Bevis (fka Paige) make an in-ring return in WWE?

Saraya Jade Bevis, simply known by her first name in AEW (fka Paige in WWE), shocked wrestling fans when she debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September. Due to her medical history, fans were more concerned than excited when she announced she would be stepping inside the ring after a five-year hiatus.

In December 2017, Paige was participating in a six-woman tag team match when she was greviously hurt due to a strong challenge from her opponent Sasha Banks. A few months later, in April 2018, she officially announced her in-ring retirement due to the resultant neck injury she sustained during the match. Still, it wasn't until July this year that the former WWE star left the promotion.

The English wrestler then emerged at All Elite Wrestling a few months later in September 2022 and engaged in a feud with Britt Baker. This was her first competitive appearance since 2017.

In November, the now 30-year-old announced her full-time return to in-ring action at Full Gear against Baker. Fortunately, not only did finish the match without suffering any injuries, but she was also successful.

Although AEW cleared the star, that wasn't the case at her former promotion. Saraya appeared in WWE for backstage roles after her initial retirement, but she didn't make an in-ring return since their doctors never cleared her. The English wrestler persevered and was finally cleared for an in-ring return by visiting multiple doctors.

"I took it upon myself to be like, Alright, I’m gonna go to a non-wrestling doctor. Nothing to do with WWE, nothing to do with AEW, just a doctor as like, doesn’t have like [bias]. I know doctors are not supposed to be biased, but that was in my head. There’s zero bias if I go to someone outside of wrestling, because this time around, if I was potentially able to get cleared, I would want it to be because I’m 100% ready to go. Not because they’re like, well, maybe we can squeeze her in these and these matches. Like I know, I want to be 100% ready.”

Saraya talks about the difference between her AEW character and the one in WWE as Paige

The former WWE star was one of the stars who took part in the Divas Revolution in 2015 and subsequently added to her accomplishments since. However, it looks like she enjoys her current character far more than her previous avatars.

The AEW star quipped that that the character of Saraya is more mature, as compared to Paige, who she described as an emo teenager.

"Saraya is more mature. That’s definitely a big thing. And sober. The thing is, with Paige, she was — I’m trying to explain how she was. First of all, she was this little emo girl teenager, kind of like the anti-teenager phase, and going into Saraya; I can’t imagine myself being that character anymore."

