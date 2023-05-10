Why Seth Rollins will win the World Heavyweight Championship? 3 subtle indications

After outlasting a competitive, world-class field of premier athletes, Seth Rollins advanced to the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on this week's RAW. The Visionary overcame the odds when he defeated Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura at the beginning of the evening. In the show's main event, he defeated former rival Finn Balor in the semifinal.

SmackDown will also determine its finalist on Friday as the tournament is open to both brands. They have already announced two qualifying Triple Threat bouts. Former world champions Edge, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio will collide in a high-stakes bout to advance to the semifinal.

The winner of Edge-Styles-Mysterio will face the victor of Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory in the semifinal.

Regardless of SmackDown's finalist, Seth "Freakin" Rollins will likely become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions, especially in light of the following hints.

#3 Seth Rollins may be destined to become the face of Monday Night RAW

Following the WWE Draft, the main roster locker room has freshened up with several top-tier superstars switching brands. With a new, separate landscape, it's time for a new poster boy to emerge opposite SmackDown's Roman Reigns.

RAW has several candidates to fill this role. Shinsuke Nakamura is being rebuilt as a charismatic global sensation. However, he needs considerable grooming and attention before receiving such a position. Cody Rhodes may be the most natural babyface on the roster, but he is preoccupied with Brock Lesnar, and WWE doesn't seem too keen on thrusting him into the spotlight so soon.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently mainstays in the tag team division. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre is presently away from TV and could be on his way out of the company.

That leaves Seth "Freakin" Rollins as the most viable and plausible choice. A gifted athlete with a powerful ability to connect with the audience, Rollins is a priceless asset, yet he has always played second fiddle to Roman Reigns. Widely regarded as the "number two" of WWE, The Visionary might be Triple H's foremost choice to represent RAW as the brand's top draw and poster boy.

Furthermore, Rollins has considerable experience fulfilling such a demanding role as he carried the company as WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2016 and Universal Champion in 2019.

#2 Seth Rollins has not won a world championship since 2019

When John Cena and Randy Orton were in their prime during the height of the PG-Era, they regularly won world titles. Carrying the top prizes of the company was a testament to their superiority.

However, despite being considered a top star, Seth Rollins has not won a world championship in nearly four years. Ever since dropping the Universal Championship to The Fiend in October 2019, success at the highest level has eluded Rollins.

This shouldn't be taken to mean that a particular superstar is entitled to special privileges. Still, a wrestler and entertainer of Rollins' caliber, who leaves it all on the line every night, deserves some recognition. Therefore, it is high time he regains his place atop the mountain as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#1 WWE may already be planning future title feuds for Seth Rollins

Is WWE planning Rollins vs. McIntyre?

We may be getting a little ahead of ourselves, but a while ago, news broke out that WWE was reportedly planning a significant rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, with the latter as the heel.

It is interesting to note McIntyre's exclusion from the world title tournament, possibly due to his recent absence or ambiguous contract status. However, WWE could maneuver this intentional omission into a storyline by instigating a heel turn.

A world championship feud with a top superstar could be Triple H's way of persuading The Scottish Warrior to extend his contract. Therefore, WWE may have subtly planted the seeds for the first major feud of their new title.

Look out for The Scottish Warrior when Seth Rollins potentially wins the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, for the new champ may be on the receiving end of a shocking Claymore.

