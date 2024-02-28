Why did Shawn Spears quit WWE 5 years ago? Real reason explored

Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) made a shocking return to WWE on the latest episode of NXT five years after his departure. The former AEW star's comeback seemed imminent as he was a well-respected name in the company during his previous run.

Spears began his WWE run in 2006, signing with OVW. He was a part of the global juggernaut until 2009. The 43-year-old returned to the company in 2013, performing under the Tye Dillinger moniker until his exit in 2019.

In a chat with Inside the Ropes in 2019, Shawn Spears revealed that he had no issues with NXT management and had just been placed in a challenging situation. The Chairman added that he left WWE to evolve as a performer and avoid having any regrets:

"I got along great with a lot of NXT management. It was a tough situation, but I knew (…). I don't know how I knew, but I just felt, I guess that's probably the better way to say it, that if I didn't leave and take a shot on myself and see what I was at least capable of, in 30-40 years down the road, I was going to say I should have. I knew that that's what I was going to do. I was going to look back on this time and go, 'Damn it, I should have taken a shot on myself.' And I'm a big believer in – the worst feeling in the world is probably regret. And there's nothing (…) At a time where you can't do anything about it."

Expand Tweet

Shawn Spears was a part of the SmackDown brand before he left in 2019. Following his exit, he debuted in AEW. He was a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion until December 2023. The Chairman returned on this week's NXT, where he was revealed as the mystery man behind the recent eerie vignettes.

How was WWE able to keep Shawn Spears' return a secret?

Shawn Spears set his sights on Ridge Holland on his first day back

Per Fightful Select, NXT talents were not told about Spears' return, and it wasn't listed on any internal documents. Interestingly, it was also reported that Shawn Michaels stood in place for Spears before the show to practice the segment with Holland.

The outlet also reported that the recently returned star had signed with the Stamford-based promotion before the first "three faces" vignette aired on television.

How did the wrestling world react to Shawn Spears' return to WWE?

Shawn's return to WWE was greeted with positive reactions from his peers in both WWE and AEW. Cody Rhodes also acknowledged Spears' comeback as he posted the following tweet:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Shawn Spears' surprising return to WWE NXT.