Why didn't The Undertaker put Bray Wyatt over in WWE?

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt are two WWE Superstars who portray dark and sinister characters. The two stars have faced each other twice in the past, both in the same year and ended up with the same outcome where the Hall of Famer picked up the victory.

After Bray started performing as a singles competitor after leading the Wyatt Family, it didn't take long before he started to target The Undertaker.

The former began referring to himself as The New Face of Fear, mocked Taker through various promos, and even challenged him to a WrestleMania match. In the 2015 event, The Deadman accepted the challenge and defeated Wyatt in only 15 minutes.

After The Wyatt Family reunited that same year, Luke Harper and Wyatt faced Kane and Taker on Survivor Series. After the 10-minute match, The Brothers of Destruction came out the victor.

Back then, Bray Wyatt may have won over the fans but possibly not the entire company. It's already known that he doesn't have the best relationship with former Chairman Vince McMahon, which may have explained his booking at the time. Before The Phenom, Wyatt also lost to John Cena on multiple occasions.

Much like Cena, The Undertaker is considered one of the biggest stars in the company and one that McMahon admires a lot. In a way, the promotion might be worried about what it would look like if The Undertaker lost to someone who didn't have that much mainstream attention at the time.

They might also be worried about the reputation of the Hall of Famer, especially since his streak was broken by Brock Lesnar a year prior.

Still, there's also the possibility that Wyatt felt like he was not ready to have that type of title on him. Even though he was already a big fan-favorite at the time, there might still be some worry that he can't be the "new face of fear."

The Undertaker wanted Bray Wyatt to return to WWE when the latter was released

Many superstars were released last year, one of them being The Fiend himself. He didn't make that many public appearances when he exited. Due to this, some fans still had high hopes that he would return to WWE, like his former WrestleMania opponent.

During a WrestleMania Axxess for this year's event, The Deadman complimented Bray Wyatt and said he wished the latter would return home.

"Bray Wyatt, I... I really... I hope things get worked out with him somewhere because he is a phenomenal talent. And, I think he has a lot to offer to this industry. So hopefully, at some point, he comes home."

Ɔ Wrestling @CWrestlingUK The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt The Undertaker at Wrestlemania Axxess talking about Bray Wyatt 😭 https://t.co/LRDKc4yaYY

Fortunately, Wyatt did return this year on Extreme Rules but is still yet to make an in-ring return. The Fiend has since become a bigger and better character, and there's no doubt he will create his own legacy in the company.

Poll : 0 votes