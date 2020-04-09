Why the WWE Championship and Universal Championship may switch brands soon (Opinion)

Might we see the return of the red Universal Championship?

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman may be about to trade brands!

May Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman switch brands soon?

At WrestleMania 36, the two top male championships in WWE both changed hands, with Drew McIntyre slaying The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, to win the WWE Championship while Braun Strowman crushed WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to capture the Universal Championship.

But may both men be about to switch brands?

Well, earlier today, WWE announced that the May tour of the UK will be rescheduled to October, with the SmackDown brand returning to the UK for a tour, of which you can find all the details here.

WWE’s Live UK May tour has been officially rescheduled for October. pic.twitter.com/klxwUNkhgU — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 9, 2020

However, with the first ever Scottish and British WWE Champion being crowned at WrestleMania, might WWE be gearing up to switch both champions and give McIntyre a proper homecoming as WWE Champion?

We've seen it happen once, with the WWE Universal Championship belt being changed from its original red colour to blue when Bray Wyatt took the title over to SmackDown.

Of course, Drew McIntyre had already returned to the UK for media duties ahead of WrestleMania, where a small homecoming party had been planned for the Scotsman before his visit was cut short due to travel restrictions enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But if WWE want to give the WWE Champion a proper homecoming - assuming, of course, that we return to some kind of normality before October where fans can attend events again - then what better way than to have McIntyre move to the SmackDown brand, and switch Braun Strowman, or whoever is Universal Champion at the time, over to RAW.

Strowman, of course, has held a red Universal Championship before - despite not officially becoming champion - while embroiled in a rivalry with the man Drew McIntyre defeated at WrestleMania to make history.

Might we see Drew McIntyre bringing his WWE Championship to the UK in October? Only time will tell...

