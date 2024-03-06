Why did Tommy Dreamer want to murder Paul Heyman? Exploring what went wrong

Tommy Dreamer is one of the names heavily linked to Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), alongside Paul Heyman. While both men shared the same admiration and dedication to the company, they never always saw eye-to-eye!

Tommy Dreamer was one of the most well-known and biggest stars associated with ECW. He feuded with the likes of Sandman, Raven, and more. The legendary remained with the promotion until its demise in 2001. However, the former champion also planned to end Paul Heyman during this time.

On a past episode of House of Hardcore, Dreamer revealed that he suffered depression when ECW ended and felt he was "scr**ed over" by Heyman. The former ECW star shared that he rejected a $750,000 offer from WCW because Paul pleaded with him to stay loyal to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Tommy felt betrayed when Heyman joined WWE following the demise of his promotion.

Tommy revealed that due to his anger and severe depression, he planned to appear at WrestleMania 17 and shoot Heyman on live television before taking his own life.

"At WrestleMania, I was gonna hop the rail and I was gonna whack Paul E. [Heyman] in the back of the head right at the announce table, then I was gonna whack myself. The ultimate martyr, I was gonna hit my pose, crack, boom, and pull the trigger. Because I was that insane, I don't know if I would have went through with it, but that's what I was thinking about every day," he said.

However, Dreamer's plans never materialized after he received a phone call from Jim Ross before the event. The latter assured the former ECW star that the Stamford-based promotion still wanted him, despite his absence from WrestleMania.

What are Tommy Dreamer's thoughts on Paul Heyman now?

Sandman, Heyman, and Dreamer's first WWE appearance in 1996

Fortunately, Tommy Dreamer never continued his plans with Heyman and made a legacy outside ECW. His thoughts on his former boss have since changed drastically.

On a past episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy expressed wanting to see Paul Heyman as part of the Hall of Fame. The former also hailed The Wiseman as the greatest manager of all time.

Will fans see Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer in WWE?

Paul Heyman is the first inductee into the 2024 Hall of Fame, and many fans want to see Tommy Dreamer induct the legend, given that he is one of the "ECW Originals." However, it's still unknown if the duo will indeed reunite in WWE.

It would be interesting to see if Tommy and Paul would reunite in the Stamford-based promotion again.

