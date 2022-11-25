Why will WWE Survivor Series 2022 have two rings?

The upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames event is one that fans should not miss. Not only because of the card so far and possible surprises throughout the show, but also because of the unique layout for some of the matches.

The WarGames format is not new to the Stamford-based promotion, but it is new to the main roster since the ones in the past all occurred under the NXT brand. Still, this match format has been around the wrestling world since the 1980s, thanks to the brilliant mind of Dusty Rhodes.

WarGames rules differ for each promotion. For AEW, the match is known as Blood and Guts, and can only be won via submission or surrender, much like the original one in NWA. Meanwhile, WWE allows a win via pinfall as well.

Although the rules differ, the structure of WarGames is mostly the same. This is why for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event, there will be two rings during the match between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes (with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens), as well as Team Bianca Belair and Team Damage CTRL.

There is no official reason why there are two rings inside a WarGames match since The American Dream also stated that he was inspired after watching Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. However, it may be possible to give more room for action since eight-to-ten competitors are expected inside the cage structure simultaneously. There's also the possibility that it's just for appearance's sake, and fans can differentiate it from the usual Steel Cage match.

Former title holder rumored to return at WWE Survivor Series

The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, joined by The Prizefighter and The Scottish Warrior, are already set for the upcoming Premium Live Event. The only thing left for both teams is to decide who will be the advantaged group. Fortunately, this will be settled on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Women's WarGames match is not that settled just yet. Damage CTRL has already acquired the presence of Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, the RAW Women's Champion's team is not complete yet. Currently, the latter only has Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim.

According to reports from PWInsider, it looks like Becky Lynch is set to make her return to WWE Survivor Series after months of absence after her SummerSlam match with Bianca. The latter will announce the fifth member of her group on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and only then will fans get to find out which star will join her team.

Which team do you think will win the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event? Share your thoughts below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes