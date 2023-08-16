Why did WWE end Lacey Evans' on-screen romance with 74-year-old legend? Remembering controversial angle

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans worked on one of the most controversial WWE storylines of the current era in 2021. Not only did the storyline make fans uncomfortable, but the Hall of Famer was not happy about it as well.

In the storyline, the then-72-year-old and then-31-year-old were brought together in a romantic angle. It showed The Nature Boy picking Evans as his protege over his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Throughout the narrative, The Queen displayed her anger and frustration over her father’s newfound affair (kayfabe) with a woman who was not only her own age but also her former friend.

The storyline came to an end, rather abruptly, when Evans announced her pregnancy on WWE RAW. However, while Evans was pregnant with her husband’s child, Ric Flair was showcased as the father of her child. While everyone felt uneasy about it, Evans went on maternity leave and no further mention was made of the controversial angle.

Since the storyline showed Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair falling out over his romantic involvement with Evans, WWE provided a closure for this part. The Queen confronted The Nature Boy and asked him to go home because the current era was her time to shine!

Lacey Evans has provided an update about her WWE career

Lacey Evans was last seen on WWE TV on the June 23, 2023, edition of SmackDown when she lost a singles match to Charlotte Flair.

Since then, she has been off WWE TV and has changed her social media bio to “FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans”, hinting at her exit from the promotion.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter revealed a possible reason for Evans and WWE seemingly parting ways.

"I just think they never found a direction for her [Lacey Evans]. They tried so many times to get her over and do so many things, and I won't be surprised if she's frustrated. They haven't used her in the last few weeks and probably it was like that's enough.”

It’s unknown if Macey Estrella (her real name) will move to another promotion or pursue a different career, but her contributions to wrestling and WWE's women’s division will always be remembered by her fans!

