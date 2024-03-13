Why was WWE Hall of Famer Thunderbolt Patterson blacklisted by the NWA? Exploring a tough time in pro-wrestling

Thunderbolt Patterson joins this year's WWE Hall of Fame class, and rightfully so. Although he is remembered by many for being a talented and skillful wrestler, it was also due to his protest while in NWA for the betterment of not just himself but the future generation of wrestlers.

Thunderbolt Patterson began his wrestling career in the 1960s in the Kansas City area before moving to Texas the following year. In the following years, he worked in California, Michigan, Detroit, and Ohio, as well as for promotions like Big Time Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and finally, in NWA. However, it was during this time that he battled with racism and unfair treatment.

In the 1970s, Thunderbolt Patterson was blacklisted by the NWA for speaking out against racial discrimination and advocating for better working conditions for wrestlers, demanding better rights and an equal pay system with promoters. It was also said that this was because of his repeated appearances in independent promotions.

Despite the challenges he faced, the 82-year-old still had several accomplishments in the sport. These include the NWA Brass Knuckles, Florida Heavyweight, Georgia Tag Team three times with Mr. Wrestling, Tommy Rich, and Tony Atlas, and even the National Tag Team Championship with Ole Anderson.

Thunderbolt retired in 1985 from full-time wrestling but had one Legends Reunion match in 1993 at the Slamboree '93 with Brad Armstrong.

What did Triple H say about Thunderbolt Patterson's induction into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame?

Due to Patterson's contributions to wrestling history, it's no wonder he joined the 2024 Hall of Fame. Even Triple H has acknowledged Thunderbolt's accomplishments not just inside the squared circle but also outside of it.

Following the announcement of Thunderbolt's induction, the Chief Content Officer stated on X that Patterson was a champion inside the ring and also championed the well-being of his peers. The Game noted that Thunderbolt's influence is still present today:

"He was a champion in the ring, and championed the health and well-being of his peers outside of it. Thunderbolt Patterson’s influence is still felt today, and will receive the recognition it deserves when he joins the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. #WWEHOF"

Who else will join Thunderbolt Patterson in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame?

Thunderbolt is the sixth person inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. He will be joined by Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham of the U.S. Express.

It would be interesting to see if any more legendary names in the sport will join the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.