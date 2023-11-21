Why did WWE RAW start without an intro despite rumored changes? Drew McIntyre might be responsible!

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre opened the show by cutting a promo and explaining why he sided with The Judgment Day last week. While it was interesting to watch, there was something unusual about the red brand this week.

The unusual thing about RAW’s latest edition was that the show began without the usual intro. While there could be several reasons, the decision had to be made due to McIntyre. Last week, The Scotsman officially completed his heel turn after teasing it for quite some time.

On this week's edition of RAW, McIntyre did not get an entrance due to his heel turn, directly speaking on the mic. This could be why the red brand didn't have an intro. WWE might have structured it this way to avoid starting something upbeat before showing Drew inside the ring being booed by the crowd.

While the angle is speculative, it does make sense. Ahead of tonight's show, RAW was expected to have a massive change. Several reports suggested the brand’s current theme song, “Greatness,” would be replaced by a new one. Even though that hasn't happened yet, it will be interesting to see if it does next week.

Sami Zayn reacts to Drew McIntyre turning heel

One of the reasons behind Drew McIntyre’s heel turn was the amount of trauma he received from his match against Roman Reigns. The former believes he and his family were robbed of their moment due to The Bloodline, which led to him turning heel.

One man who can understand Drew McIntyre’s current situation is Sami Zayn. During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, he said he could understand the Scotsman’s situation as he suffered the same fate.

Comparing the situations between him and Drew McIntyre, Zayn said:

"Well look, to an extent I can understand where he [Drew McIntyre] is coming from. I mean, if anybody can relate it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head." [49:05 - 49:31]

While Sami Zayn seems to sympathize with McIntyre, at Survivor Series, the two will be against each other as they will represent their teams in the WarGames match. It will be interesting to see which team walks out victorious on November 25th, 2023.

