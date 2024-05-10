Why did WWE refuse to bring in popular Attitude Era name for major feud last year?

WWE often delves into the past and brings back famous superstars from the Attitude Era for mega-events. The Rock made a blockbuster return last year and ended up with a WrestleMania XL main event.

Edge (now known as Adam Copeland) tried convincing the Triple H-led to bring Gangrel back during his final run with the company. The Rated-R Superstar was feuding with The Judgment Day and wanted his former Brood partner to be part of his match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39.

However, his proposal was brushed aside as the higher-ups felt fans wouldn't remember Gangrel. The 50-year-old revealed all while speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down. [Why?] So this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the 'well nobody remembers'. People remember, wrestling fans remember and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering. And that's a way to reward them."

Edge highlighted Matt Cardona's recent surprise appearance in AEW as part of the Cope Open and how fans remembered their alliance. He successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Cardona (known as Zack Ryder in WWE).

He claimed his attempts to try and seal Gangrel's return 'kept getting shut down' and that he had to make do without the Attitude Era star.

Edge claimed WWE's Attitude Era didn't allow superstars to shine in the ring

Attitude Era is often deemed the most exciting era in pro wrestling history. Stars such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Undertaker captivated fans with memorable moments and rivalries.

However, Edge once argued that in-ring competition wasn't prioritized during that period. The 11-time WWE World Champion felt the PG Era gave stars more time to show their in-ring abilities in an interview in 2014.

"People are always talking about the Attitude Era, and all of this and all of that, but if you watch back, sometimes the matches weren’t that great because we had 2 minutes. It’s not possible to have a good wrestling match in 2 minutes, you can’t tell a story, you can tell a haiku. Since the PG era, I know when I was in matches, I had half an hour sometimes, 20 minutes, there I can tell a story." [H/T UPROXX].

That much was true after Edge made his heroic return at the 2020 Royal Rumble after a long-term injury. He beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a 36-minute Last Man Standing match, which was by far the longest match of that 'Mania.

