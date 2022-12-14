Why did WWE star Mia Yim deactivate her Twitter account?

Mia Yim was one of the most recent WWE returnees this year, returning only last month to help out The O.C. after her release in 2021. Her return was met with positive reactions from fans, but a recent incident has changed that.

In her initial run with the Stamford-based promotion, she notably shared the ring with another former WWE star and real-life husband, Keith Lee. The latter was released the same day as Yim but has since found success in AEW. Despite their differences in the industry, the couple remained strong. However, some fans thought differently.

WWE recently posted an assortment of photoshoot outtakes, and one of the photos included was between Mia and Austin Theory. In the photo, the United States Champion was carrying the 33-year-old while they both posed for the camera. Although the photo was all in good nature, some fans reacted negatively and brought up Mia's relationship with the AEW star.

The former Retribution member later shut down people who reacted negatively and stated that she only has eyes for her husband. She also added that she only has eyes for her husband and that a friendship relationship between men and women does exist. Not long after, Mia Yim deleted her Twitter account after the unnecessary reactions from fans.

“Ok, block button ready to go. Apparently I can’t take pics or get excited about seeing people I haven’t seen in a while. I love my husband and only have eyes for him. Apologies for any disrespect. Men and women can be friends without it being sexual,”

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the last tweet before mia yim deactivated.. some of you are so weird and unnecessary, she never needed to apologize. i really hope she’s okay. the last tweet before mia yim deactivated.. some of you are so weird and unnecessary, she never needed to apologize. i really hope she’s okay. 💙 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c5fCBO5zHj

Mia Yim wasn't the only WWE Superstar who had to delete their social media account after fan backlash

Unfortunately, this was not the first time a wrestler was forced to delete their accounts after negative reactions. Aside from Mia Yim, another female star deleted her Twitter account after fan backlash.

Back in July, during the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Shotzi entered her first match for the special contract. Alongside her were Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and the eventual winner Liv Morgan.

However, fans also talked a lot about Shotzi due to some mistakes she made during the ladder match. The SmackDown star later posted a statement regarding the backlash before deleting her account. Here is a portion of her statement:

"I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn't have done anything I didn't practice or thought I couldn't do safely. But I'm not a wrestle robot, I'm human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match!"

For now, it looks like it will be best for Mia Yim to step some time away from social media due to the reactions fans have thrown at her. It remains to be seen if the RAW star will open her account again in the future.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes