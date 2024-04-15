Will 33-year-old former Bullet Club member follow Tama Tonga and join The Bloodline? Analyzing the possibility

Despite Roman Reigns no longer being the Undisputed WWE Champion, The Bloodline's story could only grow more intense after Tama Tonga sided with Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event. Last week on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was absent, but Solo Sikoa took matters into his own hands by kicking Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline with the help of the newly added member, Tama Tonga.

Many think that the recently debuted superstar, Tonga, could be joined by his brother, Hikuleo. However, it looks like it might be a while before a possible reunion takes place.

Hikuleo's contract with NJPW is still active for a few more months!

Like his brother, Tama Tonga, Hikuleo has wrestled in several wrestling promotions around the globe. He performed at AEW, Impact Wrestling, and, as of the moment, NJPW. He has been wrestling in the Japan-based promotion since 2016 and was a member of the Bullet Club until 2022. From the looks of it, he won't leave the company for a while.

According to Fightful Select, Hikuleo's contract with NJPW will last until June 2024. The report also noted that his current partner's contract in the promotion, El Phantasmo, only ran until January, but they are still actively teaming up. It's still unknown if the 33-year-old signed a new deal.

Although Hikuleo may not join the Stamford-based promotion for now, his future with the company shouldn't be dismissed, as the company has previously shown interest in him.

Tama Tonga was just introduced to the WWE!

Even before joining WWE and siding with Solo Sikoa, many people knew about Tama Tonga. However, it's possible that the majority of the WWE Universe may not be familiar with the talented wrestler.

The Stamford-based promotion may want to focus on building Tama Tonga's character and his role in The Bloodline. It would be hard to do this if he were paired with somebody from his past, as he may not grow as an individual performer.

Solo Sikoa may have already invited another member to The Bloodline!

With The Enforcer possibly making the decisions in Roman Reigns' absence, it'll be interesting to see what he has in store for the coming weeks. However, Tama may not be the last person to be added to The Bloodline.

On the morning of WrestleMania 40 Sunday, it was reported that Jacob Fatu had signed with WWE, another member of the Anoa'i family who has been dominating the wrestling scene. If Fatu joins the Stamford-based promotion already, there may not be much space for Hikuleo in the heel faction.

