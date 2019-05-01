Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?

Jon Moxley at Double Or Nothing?

As the WWE Universe will know by now, Dean Ambrose is no longer with the WWE. His WWE contract ended on April 30, 2019 and most WWE fans have been speculating all across the internet wrestling community as to when he will return to WWE. Other pro-wrestling fans have been speculating whether Dean Ambrose will sign with AEW. But perhaps, fans have been asking the wrong question this whole time.

As recently reported, Dean Ambrose released a video on his Twitter account hyping the return of Jon Moxley. It's also notable that his twitter account reads Jon Moxley as well. The video provides a glimpse of someone who has become unchained and ready to take the world by storm.

The visuals are striking, to say the least and as a hype video/promo, it works on many levels. Dean Ambrose had reportedly felt creatively stifled by WWE and his last few months in the company was agonizing, to say the least as his heel turn was poorly handled and the fans didn't buy into it.

But Ryan Satin of Prowrestling sheet pointed out something he saw in the video that will raise in a few eyebrows. This may be mere speculation on his part but it is notable, to say the least. In the video, there is a pair of dice and the numbers read '2' and '5.' AEW Double or Nothing will be held on May 25, 2019. What's even more notable is that Cody Rhodes is either following Jon Moxley or has liked the video.

Will Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double Or Nothing?

Let's look at the video logically. From a creative standpoint, the video points to the fact that Jon Moxley has been gone for a long time. It almost feels that Dean Ambrose was a WWE creation (a mask) and that Jon Moxley is the true professional wrestler that fans have wanted.

Another way to look at this is that video is polished and has great production value. Sure, Dean Ambrose has 'money in the bank' so to speak but in reality, it's also fair to say that someone else could be footing the bill for that.

While there were rumours that AEW made a huge offer to Dean Ambrose but nothing has come of it as of now. It might just be that people are just connecting dots when there is nothing to connect them to. But on the other hand, it could happen.

Professional wrestling when done right is all about surprise and anticipation. While Dean Ambrose may not appear in AEW, no one said that Jon Moxley couldn't. The AEW Double or Nothing card looks a good one but there is always room for more. Could Jon Moxley be part of the over-the-budget battle royal as a secret entrant? I guess wrestling fans will have to tune in and find out.