Will Drew McIntyre bring back 'Broken Dreams' if he signs a contract with AEW? Here's what you should know

Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE has become one of the most talked about topics among wrestling fans today. Amidst rumors about his negative negotiations with the Stamford-based promotion persist, some began thinking about the possibility of having AEW in his future.

At the beginning of this month, it was reported that The Scottish Warrior still hasn't renewed his contract with WWE, which will end on January 2024. He was rumored to be unhappy with the "creative and money" being offered for his next deal. Following the reports, McIntyre blacked out his social media by emptying his bio from any ties to the company along with erasing his photos.

If the former WWE Champion does jump ship to All Elite Wrestling, it's quite possible Broken Dreams could be used as his theme. Tony has gone the extra mile for his stars in the past, most recently with The Gunns by acquiring Many Men by 50 Cent. He also acquired the rights to classic theme songs from the Stamford-based promotion, including Cult of Personality for CM Punk and Loaded for The Hardy Boyz. From what it looks like, Tony Khan will also have no problems acquiring Broken Dreams for Drew McIntyre if reported problems with his WWE contract persist.

What is the latest report about Drew McIntyre's WWE contract?

The former WWE Champion was last seen on WrestleMania 39, where he competed in a triple threat match alongside Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Champion. Drew and Sheamus came up short against Gunther for the title. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General have since returned to SmackDown, but fans have not seen Drew since, and it looks like that might continue for upcoming episodes.

The latest report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that Drew McIntyre won't be returning to action at the Stamford-based promotion for a few more weeks. Prior to this, there were reports that Drew was replaced by The Ring General at a fan signing event and the former was pulled from a previous episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old's match at this year's Show of Shows marked the last time he performed for the Stamford-based promotion, or if a new contract deal was made. For now, fans will just have to wait and see if Drew McIntyre will indeed return to WWE.

