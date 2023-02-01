Will John Cena return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39? The Hollywood star's status reportedly confirmed

Much like The Rock, John Cena's status for WrestleMania has been a constant source of worry for the WWE Universe. The wrestler-turned-actor is busy with his Hollywood goals. However, the 45-year-old megastar did manage to return to the ring last year despite his hectic schedule.

Cena became the initiator of The Bloodline's implosion. Teaming with Kevin Owens, he defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 31 episode of SmackDown last year. The Tribal Chief blamed Zayn for the loss and doubted his abilities until the Honorary Uce snapped and turned face at the Royal Rumble.

The Cenation Leader has vowed to fight inside the ring each year, which is good news for his WrestleMania 39 plans. According to the latest reports, John Cena and Zac Efron have arrived in Melbourne, Australia. Both stars are set to film the movie “Ricky Stanicky” throughout February and March. This means that Cena will miss out on the Road to WrestleMania Hollywood but could be present for the extravaganza on April 2.

John Cena has Logan Paul and Austin Theory on the list of potential 'Mania opponents. The latter, in particular, is inciting John Cena to a throwdown by copying his catchphrase 'The Champ is Here!' and mimicking his behavior. WWE has apparently initiated the drama for a WrestleMania bout, but the ball is in Cena's court whether to end the story at the Show of Shows.

In his recent tag team performance, the 16-time champion had the least amount of ring time compared to the other competitors. It created a doubt in everyone's minds: Is John Cena fit for a long wrestling bout? Getting in shape for a grand showdown at WrestleMania 39 will be a major hurdle for Cena, yet it's not something Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect cannot transcend.

WrestleMania 39: John Cena teased a fight with Logan Paul on Instagram

Fans and critics alike were impressed by Logan Paul's performance at Crown Jewel last year. He finished the match with Roman Reigns despite suffering an injury midway through the bout. A charismatic superstar, Paul demanded his next match to be against Big Match John a few months after the Crown Jewel clash.

Twitter was abuzz with the possibility of a battle between two resilient gladiators. Joining the hype was The Cenation Leader himself. Boasting over 18 million followers, John Cena's Instagram handle generally gives his thoughts on wrestling matters in a cryptic manner. The same was the case on January 18, when he posted Logan Pual holding the WWE Title.

Cena clearly respects the YouTuber and has teased a fight with the youngster. It remains to be seen whether WWE capitalizes on it. Recently, The Maverick impressed fans at the Alamodome with his electrifying antics at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

