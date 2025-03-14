Will John Cena return to WWE on SmackDown today? The truth revealed

John Cena has yet to show up in WWE following his shocking heel turn in the final minutes of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and his alliance with The Rock. The Cenation Leader assaulted Cody Rhodes and sided with The Final Boss after becoming the No.1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

So far, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and CM Punk have taken a shot at the 16-time World Champion for his heel turn. However, the latter will not appear on SmackDown this Friday night to address his actions at the Elimination Chamber. John Cena has not been advertised for the event, and he will not likely make a surprise appearance. Thus, his WWE return will take place this coming Monday, March 17, when RAW will be live from Brussels, Belgium, as part of WWE's European Tour, which will last through March 31.

Ad

Trending

It will be interesting to see what John Cena will do when he returns to the red brand, with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk also set to appear Monday on RAW.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

WWE legend makes interesting statement about John Cena winning a record 17th World Title during retirement tour

During his farewell tour in WWE, The Undertaker shared his thoughts on the possibility of John Cena making history and becoming a record-breaking 17th-time World Champion.

During a recent episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the legend admitted that he was unsure whether such a path would be 'best for business' for WWE Creative.

Ad

"I don’t know that it’s best for business, but I do know it would be a very special moment. I think a lot of people would be very pleased, and personally, I wouldn’t have a problem with it if it does happen...By no means is this going to change his legacy in any way. But not only does he have to win it, then he’s got to lose it. So what do you do? Does he retire with the belt? That doesn’t sit right with me. You tend to go out on your shield or have that defining moment," The Undertaker said. [h/t WrestleZone]

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether the plan is for John Cena to become World Champion again at WrestleMania 41 or Cody Rhodes to retain the title one year after finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback