Will Randy Orton return to WWE with new tattoos? Analyzing the possibility

Randy Orton's return is seemingly on the horizon, as various media outlets have started to hint at the prospect of it happening. The WWE Universe has been wondering whether they would get to see some newly-inked tattoos on Orton's body.

WWE is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of The Apex Predator, as the company is reportedly coming up with new merchandise and branding for his potential homecoming.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that Rev Theory recently released a revamped version of Randy Orton's theme song, which might be a subtle hint of his impending return to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, when it comes to engraving new tattoos on his body, the possibility of it happening is apparently low. This is because the former WWE Champion recently underwent back surgery.

Therefore, he would seemingly look to keep his body unscathed at this moment to remain in the most relaxed state, as the process of inscribing tattoos takes a toll on the body.

Nevertheless, the possibility of The Viper returning with a new tattoo cannot be ruled out completely, as many superstars return from hiatus and flaunt their new looks.

When will Randy Orton return to WWE?

Randy Orton has been a hot topic in the pro wrestling world ever since he was spotted outside WWE's Performance Center. It seems to indicate that he is preparing for his impending return.

Orton might be getting in shape as he has been away from WWE television for a long time now. It looks like a matter of time before fans get to hear his iconic theme music in the arena once again.

Previously, it was reported that The Apex Predator was slated to appear at Survivor Series this year. This might have been the plan, as the spectacular event is one of WWE's major shows.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer states that Orton's impending return is about a month away. According to him, Survivor Series is the expected place where the WWE Universe will finally get to rejoice in euphoria.

Randy Orton could make his triumphant return at Chicago's Allstate Arena on November 25 at the upcoming premium live event. If it actually happens, it will surely give rise to arguably the biggest pop in WWE history.

