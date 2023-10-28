Will Rhea Ripley play a key role in the Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso feud? Potential involvement explored

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are seemingly destined to face each other at some point, as both are currently at loggerheads. A superstar who could be the catalyst for their potential feud is none other than Rhea Ripley.

Although Jey and Jimmy Uso are currently on different brands, Ripley is the thread that binds them together. The Eradicator has been involved with Main Event Jey on Monday Night RAW. She has been constantly trying to recruit Jay for The Judgment Day.

On the other hand, the Women's World Champion has made a deal with The Bloodline on SmackDown, which has brought her closer to Jimmy Uso. She was also seen manipulating Jimmy against Jey.

With both Jey and Jimmy being interwoven into Ripley's storyline, The Eradicator could play a key role in the potential feud between the Uso brothers. She has been provoking both Jimmy and Jey to revolt against each other.

Rhea Ripley has seemingly sown the seeds that were conspicuous on the recent edition of RAW and SmackDown. Jimmy cost Jey his title match as a part of Ripley's deal with The Bloodline.

As a result, it provoked Main Event Jey to attack his brother on SmackDown. Thus, the 27-year-old has already blown the bugle for the Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso saga.

Expand Tweet

Will Rhea Ripley's involvement lead to a potential feud between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline?

Rhea Ripley recently negotiated a deal with The Bloodline on behalf of The Judgment Day. It is speculated that both factions would work together as a cohesive unit as part of the deal.

While both groups are currently moving forward with a common goal, they might eventually go up against each other at some point. The Bloodline and The Judgment Day are two of the most dominant factions of their respective brands.

Therefore, WWE might script a potential feud between the two teams at some point. The Bloodline could witness the addition of a female member to equalize the number game with the Rhea Ripley-led group. It could pave the way for a tag team match between both heel factions.

A potential clash between two of the most dominant factions will surely make a lot of sense for WWE, and may even give rise to a few storylines involving members of both factions.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.