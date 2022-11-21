Will Sasha Banks or Charlotte Flair join Team Bianca at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are two names who are suspected of joining Bianca Belair's team for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Both stars have been absent for quite some time, but fans believe one of them is set to return to the upcoming event.

Charlotte Flair has been absent from the promotion ever since her match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. The promotion stated that it was due to the injury she sustained during her "I Quit" match, but in reality Flair took time off to tie the knot with fellow wrestler Andrade El Idolo.

However, Sasha Banks' absence from the company is a bit more peculiar. In May, she and fellow tag team partner Naomi reportedly walked out of the company after creative differences regarding the Women's Tag Team Championships. They have both been suspended indefinitely and haven't appeared in the Stamford-based Promotion since.

The return of both superstars has been speculated ever since. This time around, fans believe that Sasha Banks will return to Survivor Series WarGames due to the promotional graphics for the event. The mystery member of Belair's team is seen wearing a hoodie with a hint of blue in their hair, which fans believe to be a hint of The Boss.

𝘓𝘦𝘹𝘺 @LilMissEvil91 I'm betting it's gonna be Sasha Banks well I'm hoping Omg I see blue hair as the mystery person on team BiancaI'm betting it's gonna be Sasha Banks well I'm hoping Omg I see blue hair as the mystery person on team Bianca 🔥 I'm betting it's gonna be Sasha Banks well I'm hoping 💙 https://t.co/MuW6uvMEDu

However, it looks like talks between Banks and WWE are still unclear, especially after her recent trademark filings. Still, nothing is for sure about Sasha's future at the moment.

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, is already in great shape after rumors about her return circulated. Although Ric Flair couldn't say when his daughter would return, he was shared that the former SmackDown Women's Champion is fine and is already in talks with the company.

Rumors of another Superstar joining Team Bianca for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

At the moment, The EST of WWE already has Mia Yim, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on her team to go up against DAMAGE CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. Belair only needs one more spot to fill, and it looks like one star is ready to be included.

Former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has since been retweeting fan posts about her possible inclusion in Belair's team. One post even mentioned how Brooke was a worthy addition and deserves the spotlight.

Other names that were pitched for the team were Becky Lynch and Candace LeRae, but both superstars are out due to injuries. For now, WWE fans can only tune in for the upcoming shows for possible hints and the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames event.

