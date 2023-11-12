Will The Elders in The Bloodline send Roman Reigns another 'blessing' after WWE Crown Jewel setback? Examining the prospect 

When all the odds seemed to be stacked against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, he had unexpected support from Solo Sikoa. The powerful NXT star made his main roster debut by helping The Tribal Chief stand tall over Drew McIntyre. This was allegedly a gift from the elders within The Bloodline.

At Crown Jewel this year, Reigns nearly lost the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to LA Knight. While he had some help, The Head Of The Table barely held onto his prized title. If that wasn't worrying enough, LA Knight is seemingly game for a rematch.

As a result, it may be time for the elders to bless Roman Reigns with further backup. This time around, the legendary figures could send Lance Anoa'i to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Expand Tweet

It was recently revealed that the Stamford-based promotion officials had wanted Lance and Jacob Fatu to appear in a segment earlier this year. Unfortunately, neither man could attend due to a contract with Major League Wrestling.

Now that Lance is free of any contractual issues, he could be sent in to join The Bloodline and help the faction dominate WWE for years to come. LA Knight may never dethrone Reigns if the elders have it their way.

A member of The Bloodline returns to WWE SmackDown next week

Whether Lance arrives in World Wrestling Entertainment remains to be seen for now. Still, the core members of The Bloodline continue to be a dominant force on television, with three of the four set to appear next week.

Jimmy Uso has an announced match. He will go one-on-one with LA Knight. This will be the third time The Megastar and the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will clash in a singles match on television, and stems from Knight making it clear that he still intends to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Additionally, Jimmy Uso's brother, Solo Sikoa, will be returning to the blue brand next week. His return was officially announced on this past week's show, with Paul Heyman pictured alongside the dominant Solo, hinting that both men will appear.

This will be Sikoa's first appearance following the Crown Jewel event, where he battled John Cena. Not only did Solo win the bout, but he obliterated and even potentially retired the legend.

Expand Tweet

Notably, Roman Reigns is not listed to appear on Friday Night SmackDown next week. While WWE could always surprise fans, it is assumed that he won't be appearing in any form for a handful of weeks, as he isn't featured in any Survivor Series WarGames promotion.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here