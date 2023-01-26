Will The Rock return to WWE at WrestleMania Hollywood in a non-wrestling capacity?

The Rock’s WWE return has been a question plaguing the minds of wrestling fans since last year. Cousin to Roman Reigns, The Brahma Bull is a favorite to dethrone the long-reigning Undisputed Champion and finally bring an end to The Bloodline’s tyranny.

Real name Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler-turned-actor, was rumored to be a surprise entrant at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. The expectations subsided when the Hollywood megastar publicly disclosed his hectic schedule. Yet, some fans believe it is an attempt to throw them off the rails for his Rumble entry.

Regarding WrestleMania Hollywood, time is running out for The Rock to prepare for his comeback. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The People’s Champion might miss out on fighting Reigns as the deadline for the April extravaganza is approaching soon.

“We were told that unless he changes his mind in the next few days since a deadline for Mania plans is coming, he’s indicated he won’t have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in to do a main event match with Roman Reigns.”

The Rock’s WWE return is now prone to speculations of being in a non-wrestling capacity. There are various ideas being pitched for his comeback, be it in Royal Rumble or WrestleMania Hollywood, as per reports by Ringside News. However, the thought of a non-wrestling role hasn’t crossed the minds of WWE yet.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Regarding rumors of The Rock's WWE return:



“There are ideas for Rock in Rumble, ideas for Rock not in Rumble, ideas for Rock to show up elsewhere besides the Rumble."



Right now, "nothing is etched in stone until a deal is reached." Regarding rumors of The Rock's WWE return: “There are ideas for Rock in Rumble, ideas for Rock not in Rumble, ideas for Rock to show up elsewhere besides the Rumble." Right now, "nothing is etched in stone until a deal is reached." https://t.co/fycwNgTjgJ

Not having The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania Hollywood would be a major letdown for the WWE Universe. Fortunately, the company has backup plans in the form of Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt. The former is the favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble and book a ticket to the SoFi Stadium in California.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gave his honest opinions on a potential WWE buyout

Besides the reports regarding The Rock’s absence from the Show of Shows, fans are also dealing with the news of WWE going for sale. Leading companies such as Netflix, Endeavour Group, and Amazon are reportedly in the race.

Dwayne Johnson was also believed to be a potential buyer for WWE. However, the Brahma Bull subtly debunked the rumors during an interview with CNBC.

“I think with the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers that are gonna come in, I think they have to share that same passion for the company and for the world of pro wrestling which isn’t always easy to do."

Johnson has a net worth of $800 million as of 2023. His latest projects in the DC franchise added significantly to his bank account.

However, WWE’s price is estimated to be around $8.6 billion. It would be a huge task for The Rock to gather financial support and return to WWE as an owner.

Do you think The Rock will make his return to the WWE this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

