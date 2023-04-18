Will Trish Stratus make WWE history at Backlash 2023? Latest update sheds light

WWE Backlash 2023 will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6. This will mark the second time the sports entertainment juggernaut will return to the Caribbean island for a premium live event.

San Juan was the site of the New Year’s Revolution in 2005. The RAW-exclusive pay-per-view event featured a plethora of superstars, including Trish Stratus and Lita. Speaking of Trish, the Quintessential Diva has a knack for making history. She and Lita also happen to be the only two divas to work in the event in Puerto Rico.

That brings us to the question of whether or not Trish Stratus will make history by competing in Puerto Rico for the second time. The answer would be no unless the creative decides to pit Trish Stratus against Lita in a match at Backlash before the reportedly planned match with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Trish Stratus appeared on WWE RAW this week to explain why she turned heel on Becky Lynch last week. The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed that she was the one who took out Lita before her scheduled women’s tag team title defense against Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan.

The former Women’s Champion said she needed to remove Lita from the picture in order to focus on Becky Lynch. Trish further stated that fans should be thanking her because she was the one who started the women’s revolution.

WWE Backlash Match Card Revealed on RAW

WWE announced two matches for the upcoming Backlash PLE on the latest episode of the red brand. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle are set to team up against The Usos and Solo Sikoa in Puerto Rico.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes was made official for the event. The American Nightmare showed up ready to fight, but Adam Pearce pleaded with him to wait until May 6th. Cody then took out his frustrations by attacking security officials as Lesnar, in a dark outfit, watched from the stage.

It remains to be seen what else Triple H has planned for the show in Puerto Rico.

