Will WWE unify their women's championships, too?

A very special WWE story is playing out right now as we look towards the WrestleMania Backlash event on May 8. With the recent unification of the WWE and Universal Championships, The Bloodline is now looking to unify the company's tag titles as well.

Smackdown Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have been dispatched by Roman Reigns to capture the titles from the Red Brand. RK-Bro currently stands in their way, but many feel that The Bloodline is aiming to essentially end the brand split and unite the entire promotion under The Tribal Chief's rule.

With the original Undisputed Championship in the early 2000's, the titleholder could appear on any show, even if all the other superstars were restricted to their own shows.

That seemed to make a lot of sense, but the role was abandoned when WWE began a two-title system that was both watered down and, at times, downright confusing.

Reigns has now unified the top two titles in World Wrestling Entertainment once again. The Usos appear to be next in line with the promotion's tag team competition. The Bloodline has started a ripple effect that will leave a big mark on the company's future, potentially in a very positive way.

Which leaves only one other WWE division in question...

So, are the women's titles next? If every other brand-only title is gone, then the ladies should be wrestling for one prize as well. Their tag team champions are already in this position, so it wouldn't make sense for the women's world title to remain split like some kind of freakish fortune cookie.

Could we see RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair tangle with Smackdown titleholder Charlotte Flair in the weeks ahead to finally put all the golden pieces together?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC One Horsewoman left for Bianca Belair… Charlotte Flair One Horsewoman left for Bianca Belair… Charlotte Flair 🔥 https://t.co/JfG5RBQVK4

It seems more and more possible. It's been rumored that WWE President Nick Khan is in favor of making the promotion "whole again", and he's essentially the number two voice right now behind Mr. You-Know-Who.

This all makes perfect sense, not just from a wrestling logic standpoint, but from a business position as well. The company clearly wants to market Reigns as the face of the entire organization, not just one brand. That should apply to the women’s side as well. Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch will likely assume that role for now.

From a fan's perspective, it just means more if there is one ultimate goal, one brass ring, that everyone else is chasing. It makes every prize more important, every title match more must-see. To ascend to that very special elevated space is better when it's UNDISPUTED.

Hopefully the women's championships will be the final bricks to fall in this maze of titledom. It's always special to be in the spotlight. Especially when you don't have to share it with anyone else.

Do you want to see the women's titles unified in WWE? Are you in favor of keeping the brand split, but with singular champions? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

