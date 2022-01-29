First five Royal Rumble winners - Where are they now?

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year for WWE fans. Known as one of the "Big Four," the Royal Rumble is tagged along with Survivor Series, SummerSlam and of course WrestleMania as the biggest annual shows of the year.

The concept was originally the brainchild of the late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. The inaugural Royal Rumble event aired on the USA Network in 1988. Following the incredible success of the first Rumble, the company decided to move forward with making the event an annual pay-per-view starting in 1989.

Since the conception of The Royal Rumble, some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time have competed in the event and many superstars have used the platform as a catalyst for massive success as their careers progressed.

It's been over three decades since the Royal Rumble was born. What has happened to the winners of this historical event? Are they all still with us? Are some still involved in professional wrestling? Well, today we answer some of those questions as we take a look at the first five Royal Rumble winners, and find out just exactly what they are up to these days.

#5 Hacksaw Jim Duggan - Royal Rumble 1988

The inaugural Royal Rumble event aired on January 24, 1988, in front of over 18,000 fans at The Copps Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. This was the only Royal Rumble event to not air on pay-per-view. This particular event only featured 20 participants.

Being the first event of its kind, WWE officials went into the show with a lot of optimism and also a lot of questions that would be answered by the end of the evening. By the time the final bell rang, it was clear that The Royal Rumble was an instant hit and would be considered an annual special event.

As we now know, the winner of the inaugural Rumble match was WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Duggan won the match after eliminating the One Man Gang.

Where is he now?

Now 68 years old, Duggan is still with his wife Debra of over 30 years and the couple reside in South Carolina. After his win at the inaugural Royal Rumble, Duggan saw a lot of success in the ring.

Duggan went on to become one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time. Toting a two-by-four in one hand, and an American Flag in the other, Duggan had fans on their feet as they all chanted "U-S-A!"

Since leaving the WWE, Duggan has remained extremely active and made countless appearances for independent promotions all over the world. He is also known for appearing at numerous wrestling conventions and doing autograph signings.

However, Duggan has not been able to book many events over the past year as his health has taken priority in his life. Jim announced on social media that he was battling cancer. However, following two separate operations, Duggan confirmed that he is now cancer-free. Fans should expect to see the legendary wrestler appear at more events in the coming months as his condition continues to improve.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell