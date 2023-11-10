Women's WarGames match to be announced for WWE Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Survivor Series, is around the corner and the announcement of the much-anticipated return of WarGames has added exhilaration among the fans.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce made the Men's WarGames match official. There is a good possibility that the WWE Universe could witness another such stipulation match at the upcoming event.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the women's division will likely have a WarGames match at Survivor Series too. WWE has been building the PLE around this stipulation so this match announcement may be imminent.

It is speculated that Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green will form a team to take on Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi and two other face superstars.

The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the superstars have been intertwined in a common rivalry. Thus, they might look to settle the score inside the barbaric steel structure.

Moreover, WWE held a women's WarGames match last year too. Hence, the prospect of it happening this year looks quite good.

Is WWE planning a major addition to the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series?

The Men's WarGames match is currently slated to be a 4 vs. 4 bout between the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day, along with JD McDonagh.

All the superstars have intertwined rivalries that have been heating up on Monday Night Raw for weeks. Therefore, it might finally culminate inside the barbaric double-caged structure at Survivor Series.

However, the match could soon turn into a 5 vs. 5 warfare with the addition of a new member to each group. One of the prominent names who is reported to be an addition is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre.

According to Dave Meltzer, The Scottish Warrior is speculated to join forces with The Judgment Day in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. If it happens, it could herald the impending heel turn of McIntyre.

On the other hand, there's no report on who could be the potential addition to the face team's side. One of the names who could join the team Cody Rhodes' team is none other than Randy Orton.

It will be interesting to see whether the WWE Universe in Chicago could see the return of the Apex Predator.

Who would you like to see feature in both WarGames matches? SOund off in the comments below.

