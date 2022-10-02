Strange one-time gimmick match, legend debuted to confront "brother" - This week in WWE history (September 26-October 2)

It was yet another memorable week in the annals of WWE as Candice LeRae made a surprising return to the company on Monday Night RAW. Moreover, UFC and MMA legend Daniel Cormier was announced for the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

With the constant flow of new programming, fans are regularly able to enjoy major matches and moments. The WWE Universe can also relive some of the greatest and most memorable shows in wrestling history thanks to platforms such as Peacock, YouTube, social media, and websites such as this.

While several noteworthy matches and moments took place this week in WWE history, one stands out for being particularly strange. Meanwhile, two of the most notorious segments of the Attitude Era happened in 1998 and 1999.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. WWE introduced the bizarre Kennel From Hell Match at Unforgiven on September 26th, 1999

On September 26th, 1999, arguably the most underwhelming stipulation match of all time took place at WWF Unforgiven. The event was headlined by a six-pack challenge for the world championship. While the undercard was sprinkled with future Hall of Famers, there's seemingly only one thing most fans remember from this show: the Kennel From Hell match.

In the gimmick match, Al Snow defended the Hardcore Championship against Big Boss Man. The bout featured a steel cage surrounding the ring inside a Hell in a Cell structure, almost similar to the Punjabi Prison layout. The added stipulation was that so-called attack dogs covered the inner cage. The winner of the match had to climb out of the first cage, get past the dogs, then exit the cell to win. Simple, right?

Beyond the match not being very good, the dogs showed no interest in attacking the participants. Instead, they urinated, defecated, and did all sorts of crazy things at ringside. The match was an eleven-minute-long disaster that Snow eventually won.

#4. Christian made his WWE debut at Breakdown: In Your House on September 27th, 1998

Edge at Breakdown: In Your House

On September 27th, 1998, WWE held the Breakdown: In Your House pay-per-view. The card was headlined by two triple threat matches. One was for the WWF Championship, while the other was contested inside a steel cage.

The opening contest of the main show featured a young Edge taking on Owen Hart. The match was competitive, with The Ultimate Opportunist showing a lot of potential before a stranger shockingly appeared at ringside. Owen took advantage of the distraction to get a quick pinfall victory over his opponent.

The strange debutant was Edge's kayfabe brother Christian. They soon created The Brood alongside Gangrel and became one of the best tag teams of the era. Both Edge and Christian have also had singles success, with the veterans currently enjoying a stellar run in WWE and AEW, respectively.

#3. Mick Foley and The Rock had a popular segment during RAW on September 27th, 1999

The Rock and Mankind

WWE RAW took place on September 27th, 1999. The show was in the middle of the famed Attitude Era and featured some exciting crowd reactions as a result.

The most notable segment on the show went on for around half an hour. Mick Foley, then competing as Mankind, hosted a "This Is Your Life" segment for The Rock. The angle later became one of the highest-rated segments in the company's history.

Foley introduced the likes of The Rock's supposed sixth-grade teacher, Mr. Socko, and even Yurple the Clown during their interaction. The segment ended with Foley wishing the third-generation superstar a happy birthday, only for The Rock to remind Mankind that his birthday is on May 2nd.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin drove a Zamboni to the ring during RAW on September 28th, 1998

By September 1998, the Austin era had truly begun. Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIV and then feuded with Vince McMahon and his selected challengers ranging from Dude Love to Kane.

On the September 28th, 1998 edition of WWE RAW, Vince McMahon celebrated The Texas Rattlesnake's title loss the night prior at the Breakdown: In Your House event. Due to Kane and The Undertaker both pinning Austin, Mr. McMahon had to decide which star would become the new WWE Champion.

Before he could decide, Steve Austin came out while driving Zamboni. He hit the ring and leaped from the vehicle to attack McMahon. Austin was ultimately arrested, but the segment is one of the best remembered in RAW's history.

#1. The Fiend united with Alexa Bliss and attacks Kevin Owens during WWE SmackDown on October 2nd, 2020

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

A special edition of The Kevin Owens Show took place on the October 2nd, 2020, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. While Owens was a RAW Superstar then, he came to the blue brand to interview Alexa Bliss, who had started to act strange. It was apparent that she was beginning to be overtaken by The Fiend.

Leading up to the show, she used the Sister Abigail maneuver and switched up her appearance. Owens called her out on this odd behavior before The Fiend showed up and incapacitated The Prizefighter with the Mandible Claw.

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend seemingly confirmed their unholy pairing, and unfortunately, Kevin Owens was their victim. The two went on to feud with Randy Orton, although that rivalry ultimately ended poorly for Wyatt.

The Fiend is currently on everybody's mind, while the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Mick Foley's legacy will likely shine forever. Many exciting matches and moments have occurred this week in history, and more are being made regularly.

What match or moment was your favorite in World Wrestling Entertainment's illustrious history this week? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

