WrestleMania 35: 10 shocking decisions WWE can make on the go-home shows of Raw and SmackDown

The Go-Home shows for WrestleMania 35 is a must-watch affair!

WrestleMania 35 is hardly more than a week from us and WWE will have one last stop on the Road to WrestleMania next week on the go-home shows of RAW and SmackDown.

This would be the last chance to create hype for WrestleMania and do some minor changes in the matches and storylines. But, if there's one thing we've understood in the last couple of weeks, this WrestleMania card is all about the changes and shockers. Anything can happen.

In this article, let's take a look at the 10 Shocking decisions that WWE can make on the go-home shows of WrestleMania 35 next week. How will they affect WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

#10. SmackDown: Add a stipulation to Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

A stipulation could make this even more interesting!

AJ Styles and Randy Orton have built this feud amazingly well in the limited time that they have been given. Be it the promo involving the Indy wrestling mentions and "rents due b*tch", or the interferences and constantly being on each other's nose, it's been a solid narrative thus far.

While many fans are looking forward to this epic clash at 'Mania, adding an interesting stipulation would make it a must watch. What could that stipulation be? The winner gets a WWE title shot at the Saudi PPV, and the loser has to leave SmackDown. This would go well with the Draft that will happen after 'Mania.

#9. RAW: Drew McIntyre injures Dean Ambrose, writes him off

What will the Scottish Psychopath do next?

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll as he has been on destroying The Shield since the last month or so. In the last three episodes of RAW, he has main-evented against The Shield members and picked up wins against Seth Rollins once and Dean Ambrose twice, in singles matches.

With Ambrose set to leave WWE after WrestleMania, having McIntyre attack him and write him off would be a good way to send him off. It would also book Drew as a monster, and advance the storyline of his match against Roman Reigns.

