WrestleMania 35: 2 matches that lived up to expectations and 2 that did not

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.54K // 08 Apr 2019, 22:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofimania

The biggest show of the year finally concluded, and the 35th edition of WrestleMania was nothing short of spectacular. In all honesty, it was one of the best WrestleMania editions in recent years. More than fifteen matches took place at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, and it was a lengthy show.

All the titles were on the line as some changed hands. Seth Rollins won his maiden Universal Championship after burning down Suplex City while Kofi Kingston crossed his hurdle to pin Daniel Bryan. Becky Lynch made history by becoming the double champion at the main event of the Showcase of Immortals.

Some exciting non-title matches took place in New Jersey. Surprisingly, Kurt Angle lost his retirement match against Baron Corbin, but Triple H managed to save his career. However, Batista announced his retirement on social media following WrestleMania 35.

Though Vince McMahon's billion dollar company delivered a memorable show, some blockbuster matches failed to reach the expectations. Here we discuss two matches that lived up to expectations and two matches that did not.

#2 Did not meet expectations: Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

Corbin and Angle in action

It is not a surprising entrant here as the match highly disappointed the fans. Considering it was the retirement match of Kurt Angle's career, the match was anticipated to be impressive. However, the two men gave a dismal performance at the Grandest Stage of Them All and Kurt Angle lost his final bout.

Fans were already unhappy when Angle chose to face Baron Corbin in his retirement match. Though Angle is considered one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE history, his performance dropped significantly in recent years. Moreover, Corbin is an ordinary performer in the squared circle, and he did not do anything extraordinary.

Angle delivered some suplexes and attempted an Ankle Lock in the early part of the match. The Olympic Gold Medalist was in the driving seat until he missed a moonsault from the top of the rope. Corbin capitalized it and delivered an End of Days to pin the former WWE Champion.

Dejected countenances were visible at MetLife Stadium when Corbin pinned Angle. It was definitely not a WrestleMania calibre match, and the legendary Olympic Gold Medalist deserved a better farewell.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement