WrestleMania 35: 2 reasons why Baron Corbin must face Kurt Angle and 2 reasons he must not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    15 Mar 2019, 15:20 IST

Baron Corbin is heavily rumored to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35
The Olympic Gold Medallist, Kurt Angle, announced last Monday on RAW that he will wrestle his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. He even battled Apollo Crews in a singles match where he defeated the high-flying acrobat.

In an interview, Kurt Angle revealed that he would love to face John Cena or Baron Corbin in his retirement match. And a backstage rumor claims that Baron Corbin is the top candidate to end Angle's WWE career.

Corbin is a former Money in the Bank winner and a former United States Champion. Though he had failed to successfully cash-in his MITB contract, the Lone Wolf has improved a lot since then to be amongst the top heels of WWE's flagship show.

In this article, I will give the 2 reasons Baron Corbin must retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and 2 reasons he should not.

#1 Must - To put a full stop to his enmity with Kurt Angle

WWE had dragged this storyline too long
Baron Corbin was the man who had cost Kurt Angle the position of the RAW General Manager. The two men have developed a long rivalry for that position, and though none of them ended up as the RAW GM, this rivalry entertained the fans a lot.

Corbin and Angle have had multiple matches, but WWE has always booked this feud in the 50-50 way. They can have Baron Corbin take the biggest win of his career at WrestleMania 35 and kick-start a new phase in his career.

Also, recently, Baron Corbin was rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, which would have done nothing great for either of the two men. Thus, it would be better if WWE replaces Corbin with Drew McIntyre in the match involving Roman Reigns.

