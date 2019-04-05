Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match

Kaushik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.46K // 05 Apr 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan is set to defend the WWE championship against Kofi Kingston.

Kofi Kingston is set to have the biggest match in his WWE career when the New Day member takes on Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Kofi has had quite a few months. Firstly, replacing an injured Mustafa Ali for the Elimination Chamber match, and then eventually becoming a permanent threat to Bryan's WWE championship. The Road to Wrestlemania has been a bumpy one for Kofi, with Vince Mcmohan throwing numerous obstacles along the way. But all said and done, he is going to face Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35.

The match can be expected to be a very good one, considering the quality of the performers involved. Kofi is an eleven-year veteran and would be eager to prove that he belongs with the best. Daniel Bryan is one of the best in the company and he has been entertaining as ever in the "New Daniel Bryan" character.

Here are 3 possible twists that can take place in the Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston match:

#1 Big E and Xavier Woods heel turn

New Day is undoubtedly one of the best teams in the history of the company. The trio has won numerous titles in the tag team division and even got to be the hosts of Wrestlemania 33.

With Kofi Kingston facing Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35, maybe, it is the perfect time to break them up and have Big E and Xavier Woods turn on Kofi. Big E and Woods are the very reason Kofi is even in the match after they outlasted the entire Smackdown Live tag team division in a gauntlet match.

Big E has been earmarked to be the breakout superstar from the group for some time and what better stage than Wrestlemania to pull the trigger. It can be a simple case of jealousy, where the two other members of the New Day feel left out after Kofi's meteoric rise to the top of the food chain.

Also read: 3 possible reasons why Seth Rollins could lose against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 35

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement