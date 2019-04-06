WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

WrestleMania 35: Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

WrestleMania 35 is here, and with it has come the time to say farewell to one spectacular individual of extraordinary distinction in the WWE.

Kurt Angle is set to wrestle in his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. After a career of highlights and grit showcasing the abilities of the Olympic Medal winner, Angle will be entering a wrestling ring for the last time in his life.

Given the lengths that he pushed his body to, throughout his career, it is natural that Angle cannot move as he once did. However, if there is one thing that is certain, Kurt Angle will never be less than remarkable.

The same cannot be said about the WWE Universe's opinion of his opponent.

When Angle announced that he would be facing Baron Corbin in the last match that he ever wrestled, it was a moment that the WWE Universe could not believe. They reacted negatively to the announcement, and that negative reaction has stayed.

With only a day to go before Angle says farewell to the WWE Universe, here are 5 potential ways that his match at WrestleMania can finish.

#5 Kurt Angle loses the final match of his career

Kurt Angle has lost quite a few matches in the past months

It is a well-respected tradition in the world of wrestling and WWE that when a wrestler is retiring from the business they put over a youngster on their way out.

Kurt Angle has achieved everything in his career, and winning the last match would do him no more good than losing it.

In fact, if he lost the match, it would be serving a greater purpose.

Baron Corbin is working as a heel in WWE, and one thing that all good heels have is heat. Corbin, at the moment, has heat. However, winning against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35 and denying the Olympic Gold Medalist one last celebration with the fans would go a long way towards building heat in his career.

He could continue to work off that heat in later feuds, and it would be something that could also be worked into later promos, so as to give the audience a reason to hate him.

