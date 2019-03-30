WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Vince won't let Brock Lesnar leave WWE after the Show of Shows

Brock Lesnar is expected to leave WWE after WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is going to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Championship. This year’s visual extravaganza is taking great shape, and it is certain that we will experience some unforgettable shocks in the upcoming weeks.

Everyone is expecting The Beast to lose his title to Rollins at the Show of Shows but what if it doesn’t happen? Just like last year, Brock Lesnar has a chance to conquer another Superstar who has challenged him. However, after considering the rumors surrounding him this year, I still think that Rollins will indeed win the championship from Lesnar.

But, it doesn’t mean that The Beast will leave WWE afterward. Lesnar is still a big deal to Vince McMahon, which is a reason he may remain in his company for some more time. In this article, I will present you five reasons why Brock Lesnar could stay in WWE after WrestleMania 35.

#5 The Saudi Arabia show

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Last year, WWE signed a 10-year long contract with the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority which has already resulted in 2 blockbuster events in the country. Right after WrestleMania 34, we witnessed the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and in November, WWE held Crown Jewel show in Riyadh.

This year as well, we are going to see two big shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Even though the dates aren’t confirmed yet, a rumor revealed that the first show could happen on May 3rd. If that’s true, then there is no chance Brock Lesnar will miss the show.

It is most likely that he will work in Saudi Arabia as the Universal Champion, but it isn’t confirmed. Even if he loses the title, then he could fight in a rematch with Seth Rollins.

