WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars Who Could Face John Cena

Cena is working at 'Mania since 2003

There were some rumors that John Cena is going to face Lars Sullivan at WrestleMania 35 but since Sullivan is suffering from an illness, this match is in jeopardy. New rumors are indicating that WWE could be planning a match between Samoa Joe, the new United States Champion, and Cena.

However, like any other rumor, it is unknown if it’s true or not. Both Superstars have already faced each other in 2017 but never properly feuded. This match has a possibility to happen but the main question is that is it going to happen or not. Are there any alternatives to John Cena vs Samoa Joe? Sure, there are many other Superstars Cena could feud with but in this column, we will look at 5 Superstars who could shockingly fight with John Cena and possibly defeat him at ‘Mania 35.

#1 Mustafa Ali

The heart of 205 Liv

I hate to say it but the only reason Kofi Kingston is getting a lot of exposure right now is because Mustafa Ali suffered an injury. Originally, Ali was going to be in the Elimination Chamber match this year but an unfortunate injury took this opportunity from him. It is currently rumored that Kingson is going to face Daniel Bryan at ‘Mania for the WWE Championship. However, if Ali hadn’t been injured, these things could have been happening with him.

However, Ali still has a pretty good chance to be in everyone’s eye. Cena, from the past few years, is passing torch to younger talents in WWE and Ali could be the next wrestler to face him. We all know that The Heart Of 205 Live needs some momentum at the moment and Cena could easily help him.

Both Superstars are face but it doesn’t mean that they can't feud together. Remember the Roman Reigns vs John Cena rivalry? They both were face at the time of feuding too!

