WrestleMania 35: 4 Surprising Things That Might Happen if The Undertaker Returns

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.86K   //    10 Mar 2019, 03:33 IST

The Undertaker seemingly retired after WrestleMania 33
The Undertaker seemingly retired after WrestleMania 33

Recently, WrestleVotes revealed that The Undertaker is going to return for WrestleMania but it was not confirmed whether or not he will have a match. For the past few weeks, rumors are growing that The Undertaker is done with the WWE and he is focusing on casual appearances. He has also given many ‘out of character’ interviews, probably indicating that The Deadman could be retired. However, if we assume that The Deadman is going to return at WrestleMania then what would happen?

The likeliest thing to happen is that he will have a match. However, it’s something the entire WWE Universe knows but what else the WWE could be planning for The Undertaker?

In this column, we will look at four things that can happen if The Phenom returns for WrestleMania 35.

#4 Retire against a younger talent

Will The Undertaker retire this year?
Will The Undertaker retire this year?

The Undertaker has been wrestling for over 20 years now and it’s clear that he can't wrestle like before. He has already achieved a lot in WWE and now, there's nothing left for The Deadman to conquer, many fans, think that he should retire now.

Even though it will be heartbreaking for some fans, we can't deny that his time is over. In a recent interview, The Undertaker talked about the numerous injuries he suffered in the past few years, due to wrestling.

Some of the injuries were pretty dangerous and now, at the age of 57, I don't think The Undertaker can sustain one more serious injury. So it will be better for him to retire because if he continues to wrestle, things may get worse for him.

At this point, there are many wrestlers who could retire The Undertaker but I think Drew McIntyre or Finn Balor are the best options available.

Some fans may think that Aleister Black should retire The Undertaker because his gimmick is similar to The Phenom and could replace him in WWE. However, Black has no experience in the main roster at all and it wouldn't be great if he retires ‘Taker.



1 / 4 NEXT
Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
I'm not alone.
